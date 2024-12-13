Stage Beyond to perform magical new Christmas show 'Room at the Inn' in Derry

Stage Beyond will perform its magical new Christmas show 'Room at the Inn' in Carlisle Road Methodist Church in Derry on Tuesday, December 17 2024 at 1pm and 7pm.

There is free admission to the non-ticketed event and everyone is welcome.

The show is set in the run-up to Christmas 2024, with a couple of people with learning disabilities trying to get jobs in the hospitality industry. At first it seems that there is no place for them, anywhere but in the course of this heart-warming and very funny story, that gets turned on its head.

Stage Beyond is a multi award-winning Derry-based theatre company for adults with learning disabilities, supported by National Lottery funding through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland,

'Room at the Inn: A Christmas story', like the company's June 2024 production 'Available Light', is written and directed by award-winning poet and playwright Damian Gorman.

Damian said: "I have had many memorable times in the year or so I've been working with Stage Beyond. One I will never forget is that morning when members told me their experiences of being excluded, 'because of the way I am'. That morning gave us the subject of our Christmas play 'Room at the Inn'. I think that our message will be clear enough for audiences as, I hope, will be our desire to process that message into a story, a piece of theatre. We have talking donkeys, an angel who's forgotten what his message is, a Santa who doesn't believe in himself - and we have made room for them all in our Inn."

Damian has also written a new poem for 'Room at the Inn' entitled 'Just one fall of snow' which will be read by 'five wise women' of Stage Beyond. The audience will be invited to read it aloud with them from a printed card which will be available at both the church performances.

He added: "Thank you for making room for us and our show at this busy time. May you all have a very happy and joyful Christmas. And may we see you - and entertain you - again next year."

Bryan Sutherland, Niamh Sheridan and Carol Glenn.

Stage Beyond will perform a reprised performance of 'Room at the Inn' for staff and students of the drama department at St Cecilia's College, Derry on December 19 before their Christmas recess.

Bernie Shiels, Chairperson of Stage Beyond's Board and a founding company member is performing the role of Lizzie, manager of the 'C'mon Inn'. She said the central message is inclusion and that it is even more important at this time of year to 'be kind' to yourself and to each other.

"We are extending an open invitation for everyone to come along and enjoy our Christmas show in the beautiful Carlisle Road Methodist Church in the heart of the city on Tuesday, December 17. We are performing a matinee at 1pm and 7pm evening performance each lasting around 45 minutes. Admission is free so that as many people as possible are afforded the opportunity to see the show and we cannot think of a better way for people to start their Christmas off on the right note by seeing our play which is accessible to all.”

"On behalf of everyone at Stage Beyond, we wish to thank the Arts Council of Northern Ireland once again for supporting our theatre company which provides valuable opportunities for adults with learning disabilities to access and participate in theatre, make friends, learn new skills, and increase their confidence and self-esteem."

Gary Quigley and Frank Nelis.

Limited seating is reserved for the 1pm matinee performance, which will be attended by service users from disability support organisations across the north west. Seating is freely available for the 7pm evening performance and anyone who wishes to reserve a place(s) is asked to email [email protected] or message their Facebook page @stagebeyond