'Stairway to Heaven' climb to honour little Derry baby Isla-Rose and raise CDG awareness

There is a quote that reads: ‘There is no footprint too small that it cannot leave an imprint on this world.’

Baby Isla-Rose Whoriskey was just a tiny five months old when she passed away on April 7, 2023, but her impact on those who met her was colossal.

The beautiful little Derry girl is the daughter of Alice Cregan and Tony Whoriskey and was diagnosed with Congenital Disorders of Glycosylation (CDG) not long after she was born in Altnagelvin Hospital on October 23, 2022.

On the second anniversary of her passing, her parents, along with family and friends, will walk the Stairway to Heaven to honour their ‘funny wee diva’, as well as raise money for the Paul Ward at Belfast Royal Hospital and raise awareness of CDG.

CDG, according to CDG UK, is the name of a group of extremely rare and complex genetic, metabolic diseases, which affects all parts of the body including the brain.

Present from birth, CDG is a functional disorder, because there are problems with how the metabolic system in the body works. There are many subtypes and only approximately 1,000 cases of CDG diagnosed worldwide.

Speaking to the Journal, Alice told how she experienced a healthy pregnancy with Isla-Rose.

Following her birth, Isla-Rose experienced some low oxygen issues and was transferred to NICU.

However, initially, doctors weren’t too concerned.

By the following day, she was being termed a ‘medical mystery’, as she wasn’t drinking milk and her blood results were ‘off’.

Doctors ordered numerous tests for Isla-Rose, who was being tube-fed, but each came back negative.

After a number of weeks in NICU, and after Alice and Tony were trained in how to tube-feed, Isla-Rose was allowed home, still as a ‘medical mystery’ and with ‘open access’ to the hospital if her parents became concerned. She was also still undergoing various tests and a nurse visited every day.

On one of those days, Alice noticed a rash on the back of her daughter’s neck and Isla-Rose was sent back into hospital. Her blood results showed high infection markers, which wasn’t unusual for her.

Alice said: “They always showed this, even though she was presenting as a normal baby. But that’s when the ball started rolling again.

"She was admitted to Ward 6 and we were told they wanted to send her to Birmingham to see a specialist in the children’s hospital.”

There were concerns over Isla-Rose’s liver, as tests showed it wasn’t functioning as it should have been.

While in Birmingham, she aspirated twice on her milk.

After four days, Isla-Rose and her parents returned home, still without answers.

They returned to Ward 6 and then, due to her liver results and the infection markers, Isla-Rose was transferred to the Belfast Royal Hospital for Sick Children in early January.

While there, in February, she received the diagnosis of CDG.

Alice explained: “Before we went to Belfast, one of the doctors, Dr Armstrong, said it could be CDG and another doctor, Stephen, told us she reminded him of a patient he had, as Isla-Rose was displaying the same symptoms.

"Obviously, because of patient confidentiality, he couldn’t tell us anything. But, after time, I got speaking to a mammy, also from Derry, whose baby had also been diagnosed with CDG.”

There’s about six months of age difference between her wee baby and Isla-Rose. Both mammies have since become extremely close friends and a huge support for each other.

"It can be quite a lonely place, considering CDG is so rare,” said Alice.

She continued: "I remember, when they gave us the diagnosis, they took us into this wee room and there were doctors, nurses and specialists there.

“I had done a wee bit of research into CDG but didn’t want to do too much.

“They sat us down and told us it came back confirmed for CDG and I don’t remember much after that.

"The thing that stuck in my brain was that, when I was doing research I read that 20% of those diagnosed in their first year don’t make it to 1. I know 80% is a big number, but I thought she might be that 20%.”

Alice and Tony were told that for Isla-Rose to have been diagnosed with CDG, they both had to be a carrier of the exact same working gene.

The chances of them meeting each other and having a child with CDG like Isla-Rose were one in many tens of thousands.

While there are only around 1,000 people in the world with CDG, a third baby in Northern Ireland was also diagnosed after Isla-Rose.

Following her diagnosis, Isla-Rose remained in Belfast and Alice and Tony said they received ‘amazing support’ from the staff in Paul Ward.

They became ‘like family’ and ensured they had somewhere to sleep and stay, all while giving Isla-Rose exceptional care.

They were devoted to her, and Alice said her girl had them all ‘wrapped around her wee finger.’

"She was so funny. She was such a wee diva.

"She wouldn’t have often made much noise, apart from when the ads came on in Bluey! She loved watching Bluey.

"She was smart. They used to give her glucose water to distract her when taking bloods.

"At the start, she loved it. You couldn’t have taken it from her. But it got the point that when they were giving it to her she would start squealing as she knew what they were going to do.

"She was just a really funny wee girl. And she loved her dummy. She wouldn’t have been anywhere without it.”

Isla-Rose was regularly taken to theatre for various procedures.

Alice and Tony told how, on one occasion, she was taken down and Alice ‘had this really bad feeling’.

"I don’t know what it was but I watched her from the window as she went into theatre. I was so uneasy until she came back up.”

A few days later, a nurse told Alice she believed that Isla-Rose’s breathing was quite heavy and her heart rate was high. She was admitted to ICU, where she had to be intubated.

This procedure was due to take around two hours, but around five hours had passed and Tony and Alice were still waiting.

When they finally saw Isla-Rose, she was sedated and very unwell. Her kidneys had started to fail.

"It all happened over the course of three or four days. CDG specialists were contacted but around April 4 they told us we might need to prepare ourselves.

"On the 5th, they told us there was nothing they could do and it was up to us to decide when to turn off the machines.”

Family members travelled to Belfast to say their goodbyes and little Isla-Rose passed away on April 7, a Good Friday, with her parents and the doctors ‘who were like her family,’ by her side.

Again, they received incredible support from the staff of Paul Ward, who helped with funeral preparations and went ‘above and beyond’.

They also paid tribute to funeral director Sean Carr, who was ‘so good to us and helped so much’.

Alice recently began going to the gym and was encouraged by her PT to complete the Stairway to Heaven, which, she said, is ‘quite fitting’.

Tony and Alice, along with family members, will undertake it on April 6, the day before Isla-Rose’s second anniversary.

If you’d like to donate, you can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/little-hands-big-hopes-climb-to-stairway-to-heaven