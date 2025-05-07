Starting a perennial flower bed from scratch in hard clay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

I’m not sure I’ll do that again in a hurry because digging up a big patch of compacted clay, stony soil by hand was a bit more work than I thought it’d be, but it was worth it for a number of reasons.

For the past few months I’ve been thinking of creating a large perennial patch for flowers and plants that will come back every year and so shouldn’t need replaced. I picked a sunny spot for an oval shaped bed around 15 ft long by 7 ft wide. Most of the plants I settled on I’d never seen in person before and while I managed to grow some from seed others I picked up others as bare roots over the past month in sales (April/ early May is a great time to get bare roots and bulbs at bargain prices). I was also given some perennial bulbs, but more on the plants later.

If you want to create a perennial bed the first thing to do is to work out where, and what type of soil you have. The soil in my garden is pretty rubbish for growing anything other than grass. It’s heavy, compacted clay that feels like a sponge when wet and turns into a hard mass when dry so I knew it would need some heavy amending with top soil and compost.

Clay itself can break down over time when aerated and mixed in with other organic material, and it is not without its value. In fact it has a lot of minerals, but they are pretty useless if plant roots can penetrate down through them to access these.

Laying out the plants in their pots will help you decide on their final position.

I lifted the clay and grass out in clods with a shovel and overturned the sods, breaking them up and removing what clay i could to mix in with the compost and topsoil and put back into the holes. This sloped spot tends to have a lot of run-off in heavy rain so I’m hoping the amended soil will help with drainage to prevent water pooling along the lathway by the house.

It’s a good idea also to check the position of the sun. The spot I choose gets sun from early morning to mid afternoon so should be fine for a variety of plants, but if your spot is in shade, go for shade loving plants like astilbe, hosta, ferns, columbine.

Most plants will thrive in a sunny spot and some need it to do so but some will struggle without some protection from sunshine and wind.

For future years, it’s a good idea to keep a basic diagram and a list of which plants you are putting in where, as it’s very easy to forget as time goes by. If you know where something is, you know to expect it the following year and won’t mistake it for weeds. It’s also a good idea to lay out the plants in their pots so you are happy with their positions. Pay attention to how big and wide they will get when mature and leave space for them to grow.

Keep a basic record of what you planted where and list the plants in the bed for future years.

Check the typical heights of each and plant smaller plants towards the front - consider things like hardy perennial geranium and creeping thyme for ground cover and weed suppression along border edges.

Also think of colour schemes and different types of foliage and flower shape for interest year round and try to go for plants that flower at different times. I’m going for a mix of purple-blue-pink-whites and peach-yellow-gold.

After all the monotonous groundwork and preparation then comes the fun part of plodding the plants in the ground. I’ve settled on quite a few different plants - Echinacea (purple cone flowers), Rudbekia Goldstrum (dark yellow/golden with dark centres), four different coloured Astilbe, blue delphiniums, a purple dome Michaelmas daisy, pastel shades yarrow, purple, pink and white Phlox, a peach Geum, yellow Billy Balls, blue Echinops, blue and pink Geraniums, white Gladioli, purple Liatris, a purple Allium, and a couple of Dahlias.

Here’s hoping they were worth the effort.