Stephen Nolan challenges everyone to join him in weight loss challenge after 'disappointment of putting weight back on remains profound'

Award-winning broadcaster Stephen Nolan has challenged the public to join him in his weight loss challenge.

Yesterday in an online post the BBC broadcaster said: "I’m back in to gym on day 3.

"But the disappointment in myself for putting the weight back on remains profound."

In typical upbeat form he added: "As a new decade begins , if you want to lose weight for yourself , why not join me now .

"And let’s see how we all do together by the summer."

The award-winning broadcaster has detailed his weight struggles publicly for many years.

He received a phenomenal response from the public including: "You have smashed it before and you will smash it again.

Stephen Nolan

"Remind yourself why you are doing this and focus on your end goal. Make it a lifestyle change and not a 'diet'.

"Most importantly be kind to yourself!" and " Stephen you need to start thinking positive not negative. Yes you're mad at yourself but just move forward

taking each day as it comes. Have an end goal in mind but remember when you get there you need to keep at it,not stop.

"It will then be maintaining it so you can stay happy and healthy".

On Sunday he tweeted: "This time last year I was 23stone.

"By 1 July - I was 14st 3.

"Today I’m 19st 9.

"I feel like an absolute failure with my weight. Forced myself into gym again.

"Devastated but I’m trying again .

"One day I’ll crack this. Weigh in every Tuesday."

An wealier Tweet shows a picture of him on a treadmill in the gym with the caption: "Day 1 once again . God loves a trier".

In response followers offered encouragement. One said: "You are not a failure. Success doesn't define you, i'ts how you respond to setbacks. You did it once and you can do it again".

Another said "Mr nolan I had weight problems all my life. Watching you last year do your thing. Made me get back on it this year.

Always uphill battle to keep weight off".