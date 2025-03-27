'Stop the Slaughter' rally in Letterkenny and Mother's Day demonstration in Buncrana for Gaza this weekend

The Inishowen Branch of the Irish Palestinian Solidarity Campaign has announced a Mother’s Day demonstration this Sunday, March 30, in Buncrana.

The demonstration will take place at the roundabout at the entrance to Buncrana (next to the firestation).

They asking that on Mother's Day/Land Day in Palestine, everyone will raise their voice ‘in solidarity with mothers in Gaza’.

Everyone is asked to bring flags and placards and dress in black (the latter of which is optional.)

This event is one of many similar actions this weekend, which also includes a ‘Stop the Slaughter’ march and rally in Letterkenny on Saturday, March 29.

The event has been organised in response to Israel’s breaking of the ceasefire agreement in Gaza which has seen 600 people, mostly women and children, killed since Tuesday, March 18.

The total killed since Israel began its most recent war on Gaza has now topped 50,000.

Donegal Senator Eileen Flynn will be leading the speakers. Senator Flynn is one of the co-sponsors of both the Occupied Territories Bill and the Arms Embargo Bill in the Oireachtas.

Other speakers will include Councilloe Declan Meehan, who co-sponsored the motion passed unanimously by Donegal Co Council calling on the government to pass the Occupied Territories Bill; Dr Tomas McBride from the Healthcare Workers for Palestine, who organises the weekly Healthcare Workers Vigil at Letterkenny Hospital; and Caroline White, President of the ATU Palestine Solidarity Society.

Local singer and songwriter Karen Kelly, who is one half of Without Willow, will be leading singing and entertainment at the rally.

The march will be leaving from the carpark opposite the Emergency Department, above St Conal's Hospital at 12 noon, and proceeding via the Oatfield Roundabout and Station Roundabout to An Grianán Theatre for the rally.