‘Stories from real people’ at Old Library Trust’s ‘Human Library’ event in Creggan

Everyone loves a great story.

The written word is a powerful way of communicating and can get a message across.

Well, the Old Library Trust in Creggan went one better last Thursday evening – hearing the story from the person themselves!

‘The Human Library’ saw over 70 people through the door for a two-hour experience of listening to people’s stories.

Some of the attendees at Thursday's 'Human Library' event in Creggan pictured with OLT's Sinead Devine.

Four people from different walks of life told their stories, how they faced mental health struggles, fought with addiction, dealt with grief; and, fought to survive domestic violence.

The event was funded by The Executive Office, and organised by the Healthy Living Centre at the Old Library Trust in conjunction with the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum and the North West Community Network, as part of their Communities in Transition project.

Four rooms were set out with facilitators moving round at half hour intervals, relating their narratives.

Mid-session, those in attendance were given the opportunity to ask questions and discuss detail.

Roisin McLaughlin, main facilitator, 'Human Library' pictured with the facilitators at Thursday night's event in the Old Library Trust. From left, Thomas Campbell, Michaela McDaid, Ann Barr and Mandy Chism. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

As one of those taking part simply put it ‘we’re borrowing human beings to serve as open books!’

Speaking on Thursday’s event, Julie White, OLT and event organiser, said: “Tonight those attending became part of a conversation that celebrated strength, healing and hope.

"The intention of the programme is that we can bring stories of lived experience of local people, that can help break barriers, fears and inspire our community with hope.

"We hope that people can take away a lot of positives from the speakers and use them to help with improving their own lives.”

Registration at Thursday's 'Human Library' event at the Old Library Trust, Creggan. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

She thanked the facilitators Roisin McLaughlin, North West Community Network and Mandy Chism, Ann Barr, Thomas Campbell and Michaela McDaid.

The Network’s Roisin McLaughlin also said she was surprised at the fantastic turnout on such a wet night but hoped people gained something from the experience.

"Each of our ‘Human Books’ represents a community that struggles with prejudice or stigma based on their lifestyle, beliefs, disability or something else.

"They share their stories of coming through adversity. ‘The Human Library’ is a conversation between the Human Book and Readers. The project has such a significant impact on participants and that was clear from this evening’s event.”

At the conclusion those taking part were treated to hot food and refreshments in the Old Library Trust’s café.