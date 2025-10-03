Storm Amy: 'Damaging winds' expected in Derry as warning is upgraded to amber

Derry is bracing for Storm Amy, with wind warnings elevated to amber due to anticipated damage.

An amber warning is in place for Derry, predicting that wind gusts will reach 70 mph from 3 pm to 8 pm today.

Met Office Chief Forecaster Neil Armstrong said: “Gusts up to 80 mph are possible within the Northern Ireland warning area, more widely 60-70 mph gusts are expected in the Amber warning areas.”

Damaging winds are expected, according to the Met Office, with a high probability of power cuts that could impact mobile phone service and other utilities. There is a strong likelihood of structural damage, such as roof tiles being dislodged.

Commutes will likely be extended due to probable cancellations across road, rail, air, and ferry networks. The possibility of flying debris poses a risk of injury or fatality, some roads and bridges are expected to close.

The amber warning is expected to revert to yellow on Saturday, with wind gusts of up to 60 mph.