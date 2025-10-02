Storm Amy: Warnings across Derry and Donegal for this weekend with wind gusts hitting 60mph

Wind warnings has been issued for Derry and Donegal with Storm Amy predicted to bring gusts of up to 60 miles per hour across the North on Friday.

A yellow wind warning has been issued for Derry by the Met Office, in effect from 4pm on Friday to 6am on Saturday.

Met Éireann, meanwhile, has issued an orange wind warning for Donegal, effective from 2pm on Friday, with wind gusts potentially reaching 60 miles per hour (97 kilometres per hour).

The Met Office has warned that strong disruptive winds are expected in Derry, during Friday evening and Friday night as winds are expected to hit 50 miles per hour, accompanied by spells of heavy rain.

Stormy weather: Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

Met Éireann has warned people in Donegal to be aware of the potential for fallen trees, damage to power lines, possible power outages, and very difficult travelling conditions. There is also a risk of wave overtopping.

In Derry, the Met Office has issued warnings about the potential impacts of Storm Amy. They said there is a slight chance of structural damage, such as tiles being blown off roofs.

Delays are likely across all transport services (road, rail, air, and ferry). Power cuts are also a slight possibility, which could affect other essential services like mobile phone coverage.

There's a small risk of injuries and danger to life from large waves and beach material being propelled onto sea fronts, coastal roads, and properties. Flying debris also poses a small chance of injury or danger to life. Additionally, there's a small chance of road and bridge closures.

A red warning has been issued for Donegal marine from Loop Head to Rossan Point and Fair Head, Met Éireann said the winds may reach a violent storm force of 11 at times.

Met Éireann Meteorologist Ailís Hankinson, said: “Storm Amy will bring wet and very windy conditions on Friday, and it’s preceded by a band of heavy rain on Thursday.

"It is the first storm of the season so it’s essential to be prepared for potential impacts caused by the strong winds and the rain. There could be difficult travelling conditions, loose objects or flying debris.

"Trees are still in leaf at this time of the year, so there could be higher impacts from fallen trees and leaves blocking drains, causing localised flooding. Small, upland river catchments are the most at risk of flooding, so precautions for potential localised flooding in these areas are also important.”