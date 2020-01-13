Storm Brendan | More than 5,000 NI homes now without left without power

Thousands of homes have been left without electricity in Northern Ireland thanks to the ravages of Storm Brendan.

NIE Networks have confirmed that 5400 customers remain without electricity across Northern Ireland as a consequence of damage caused to the electricity network by Storm Brendan.

Recorded power cuts

They say the worst effected areas are in the East of the province - however there are faults throughout Northern Ireland.

Their statement adds that so far "we have restored power to approximately 3500 customers, and NIE Networks’ engineers and emergency crews are continuing in their efforts to restore power to those customers currently affected as quickly as possible".

"Our Incident Management Centre at Craigavon is open, as are NIE Networks’ Local Incident Centres across Northern Ireland," adds the statement.

"Customers can report a power or any incidents of damage to the electricity network on the NIE Networks Customer Helpline on 03457 643 643."

NIE Networks is also reminding customers of the precautionary measures to take in the event of a power cut:

• Never approach broken overhead power lines or damaged poles and keep children and animals away. Report any damage to NIE Networks immediately on 03457 643 643

• If you are using a generator, be careful where you site it in case of carbon monoxide poisoning

• Turn off electric cookers, ovens, irons, etc. if electricity supply is lost

• Leave a light switched on so you know when power has been restored

• Take extra care if using candles

• Test smoke alarms with fresh batteries

• Ensure adequate ventilation if using gas heaters

• Customers who have lost supply should first find out if their neighbours are also without power and check household fuses and trip switches before contacting NIE Networks’