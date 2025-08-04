Storm Floris: All Derry & Strabane parks and cemeteries closed

All public parks, open spaces and cemeteries across Derry City & Strabane District Council have been closed this morning as a precautionary measure as Storm Floris made landfall in the north west.

Derry City & Strabane District Council has also notified that Brooke Park Cerntre & pitches have also been closed ‘in the interests of public safety’.

A spokesperson said: “Strong winds are forecast across the Council area. We’re urging everyone to take precautions now to stay safe and protect property.

“In the interest of public safety all parks, open spaces and cemeteries will be closed on Monday, except for scheduled burials.

Derry City Cemetery.

“Bin Collection will be as normal on Monday but there could be some delays. If your bin is due to be collected, do not leave it out overnight. Place it out first thing Monday morning and secure it properly to avoid it blowing over.”

The Council have said they will review all Council facilities later this morning. “Please be aware there may be delays to opening as safety inspections are carried out,” the Council advised.

Wind gusts of over 50 miles per hour are already buffeting the north west this morning with the Met Office yellow warning remaining in place through to midnight on Monday.

The Met Office advised: “Storm Floris is likely to bring a spell of unseasonably strong and potentially disruptive winds to northern UK on Monday", and cautioned people that potential impacts with a yellow warning coul include “some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs, could happen, injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible, power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage, injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties, some roads and bridges may close, road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.”

Accident prevention charity ROSPA has also issued safety advice through the media ahead of “damaging winds” arriving today.

Adrian Simpson, Head of Policy at RoSPA, said: “We understand how tempting it can be to stick with summer plans – whether it’s a coastal walk, a camping trip, or a garden gathering – but Storm Floris presents real risks. With strong winds and heavy rain forecast, we’re urging everyone to take the yellow warning seriously. Simple steps like securing outdoor items, avoiding unnecessary travel, and checking on vulnerable neighbours can make a big difference in staying safe.”

RoSPA has offered the following safety tips:

Secure loose objects: Ensure that any loose items outside your home, such as garden furniture, are secured or brought indoors to prevent them from being blown away.

Avoid travel: If possible, avoid traveling during the peak of the storm. If you must travel, check the weather forecast and road conditions before setting off.

Stay indoors: Stay inside during the storm, especially during the yellow warning period from 06:00 Monday to 06:00 Tuesday.

Prepare for power cuts: Have an emergency kit ready with essentials such as torches, batteries, and non-perishable food in case of power outages.

Stay away from windows: Keep away from windows and glass doors to avoid injury from flying debris.

Charge your devices: Ensure your mobile phone and other essential devices are fully charged.

Check on vulnerable neighbours: If it is safe to do so, ensure that they are secure and have everything they need.