Strabane school Holy Cross college are attempting the world record for biggest ever Irish Language Class

Holy Cross College in Strabane are aiming to set the ‘World Record’ for the ‘Biggest Irish Language Class ever’ as part of events to mark Seachtain na Gaeilge in the school.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Flash cards with basic Irish words/phrases, pronunciation guide and English meaning have now been professionally printed (sponsored by the local branch of Conradh na Gaeilge) and are ready to be distributed to in the region of 1,600 pupils and 200 staff members in the school.

Next Thursday on March 13 the lesson based on flashcards will be delivered over the school ‘Tannoy System’ which can be heard in every part of the school.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking in the run up to the event Mrs Joanne Kyle, Head of the Irish Language Department, said: “We hope the event will have positive spin offs in terms of encouraging pupils and staff to not only learn but to continue to use some of the basic Irish words/phrases on the flashcard lesson and perhaps encourage them to take the step to learn more.

A classroom in a primary school, in Paris on December 24, 2024. (Photo by Magali Cohen / Hans Lucas / Hans Lucas via AFP) (Photo by MAGALI COHEN/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

“We will also be encouraging all involved to take the flashcard home and in turn teach other family members the basic Irish works/phrases on it so hopefully have a ripple effect in the wider community.

“We are very excited about this unique event. Nothing like this has been tried before. We are confident that Holy Cross will not only secure a world record breaking achievement but the event will also be a novel and fun way to promote our native language both locally and nationally.”