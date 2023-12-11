Stroke survivors and carers hear about Clodagh's locked-in syndrome at Derry event

Stroke survivors and carers at a peer support event in Derry were inspired by a woman who rebuilt her life after a stroke left her with locked-in syndrome.

Clodagh Dunlop (centre) with Róisín O’Connor, Stroke Association NI’s service delivery lead (right), and Aisling Conway who led a self-care workshop

Clodagh Dunlop was unable to move or speak for three months after a brainstem stroke when she was 35. For almost three months, Clodagh was unable to move or speak. She could only communicate by blinking, but her mind remained completely alert and she was fully aware of everything that was happening around her. Eventually, Clodagh started to show some signs of recovery but had to learn to breathe, swallow, walk and talk again.

Clodagh shared her experiences at Stroke Association NI’s first Peer Support Event as part of its STEPS Emotional Support Service which offers emotional support and counselling for stroke survivors, carers and relatives impacted by stroke.

Róisín O’Connor, Stroke Association NI’s service delivery lead, said the well-attended event at St Columb's Park House, Derry, held in partnership with NI Chest Heart and Stroke, was a huge success.

Clodagh Dunlop shares her story to help others

“Clodagh spoke movingly about her stroke journey,” said Róisín. “People see the physical effects of stroke but its emotional consequences can be even more devastating and we often hear how isolated survivors and carers can feel.

“This event gave stroke survivors and carers a chance to come together and spend time with others who understand just how difficult the emotional effects of stroke can be.

“Our STEPS service, which is supported by the Community Fund, aims to help people develop emotional resilience, readjust to life after stroke and reintegrate into community life.”

Attendees at the event were also treated to a self-care workshop, which was led by Aisling Conway.