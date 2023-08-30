Stunning seven bed property for sale in the Culmore area of Derry

Built to a very high specification in 2000 to the present owners exacting high standards and taste, the property offers 4000 square foot of beautifully proportioned accommodation including four reception rooms and seven bedrooms also featuring a grand entrance hallway and spacious landings with stunning oak staircases.The dwelling stands proudly on a large, private, mature plot along the Culmore Road in a lovely setting with views of the river and the surrounding countryside.This is indeed a rare opportunity to acquire an individually designed residence which is ready to walk into and which will appeal to anyone in search of a superior family home on a large plot in a prime location on the edge of the city yet convenient to all amenities.