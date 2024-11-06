‘Substantial’ sum of cash handed in to police by ‘very decent member of the public’

A ‘substantial’ amount of money was found in Creggan on Tuesday and handed in to the PSNI by a ‘very decent member of the public’.

The owner is asked to contact police to reclaim the cash.

“A substantial amount of money has been located within the vicinity of Rathmore Shopping centre this afternoon – Tuesday, November 5. Found by a very decent member of the public who has handed it into Waterside police station,” police said.

Call 101 quoting reference 1142 of 05/11/2024 or call into Waterside station.