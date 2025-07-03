Subtrax and Coupe restaurant team up for pop-up dance party in Derry

Conor Lynch, also known as Subtrax, has teamed up with viral Derry restaurant Coupe for a pop-up party featuring dance music and BBQ.

Fresh off supporting Belfast DJ ‘DAIRE’ during the ‘Nothing But Trouble’ dance night in Ebrington Square, Conor said: “Ebrington was a special one for me. I’ve been going there as a raver since events started there. Being able to play there was huge for me, and I wanted to do something to give back to the community.”

"People always ask if I prefer playing on a big stage or in a smaller, more intimate venue. I have to say, being there amongst the crowd, enjoying the music with them, is definitely better.”

Conor expressed his desire to host a pop-up party in Derry, specifically to create a memorable night for the city.

“Coupe reached out and I knew that we had to make it happen! It’s something different, and with the lack of venues in the town, it makes it all the more meaningful.

“When I started Project X, my goal was to help give local artists the opportunities I didn’t really get when I first started. It’s so refreshing to see that Coupe has the same agenda, giving me the opportunity to showcase my brand.”

Under his stage name, Subtrax, Conor has released two new tracks this summer which he will be bringing to the party in Coupe.

Setting the expectations for the night, Conor said: “We want to give you a night to remember. Something that has never happened before. Expect good food, drinks and bouncing beats in a fantastic local restaurant. The perfect way to spend your Saturday night at the Legenderry Street Food Festival!"

Coupe on Shipquay Street is owned by Irish BBQ company The Dirty Souls, who previously went viral on social media, making it the most viewed restaurant in the North.

Owner Jeanette Bryson said the restaurant was founded on a love of music and barbecue.

The pop-up party is set for July 19 at 10pm until late, including food and drink.

Tickets are priced at £14.20, which can be found on Skiddle: https://www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Derry/COUPE-Restaurant/Subtrax-Popup-Party/41162285/