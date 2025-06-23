Successful lawyer from Derry is set to release his debut novel on Irish reunification

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Hot 100 lawyer and Derry man Ciarán McGonagle is set to release his debut novel, titled ‘Detachment,’ which follows a Derry man returning home on the eve of Irish reunification.

Ciarán grew up in Derry, attending Steelstown Primary School and St Columb’s College before studying law at Queen's University in Belfast.

The debut author lives in London with his family, where he has been for nearly 20 years. He is set to release his debut book, Detachment, on Thursday, June 23.

Speaking ahead of the release, Ciarán said his first foray into fiction “looks ahead into the future where there might be, or maybe there will be, a referendum on Irish reunification”.

“The idea kind of came to me following Brexit,” he added. “Being over here, I could never understand why anybody would vote for Brexit, but then I thought about a referendum on Irish reunification. If you look at Brexit, you think, how could anyone vote for something that is going to make their lives more difficult, making them poorer and all the economic problems that come with it? It was the emotional side that I didn’t appreciate. I put myself in their shoes and I thought what might be my equivalent, and it would be a referendum on Irish reunification."

Detachment takes a look at identity and what that means for people who have moved away from home to create a new home.

"The main character is a guy like me," said Ciarán. "From Derry, who moved over to England. I’ve almost lived away from Derry more than I grew up in it, so I have this memory of Derry, which is what it was like when I was growing up.

“There is an interesting contrast between all those memories coming back to me when I come home with family, who only know Derry through me, and the life I have here.

“It's still home, but I have lived away for such a long time, you kind of have this strange attachment or detachment, feeling somewhere in the middle, where you don’t belong to either place.”

Ciarán said that being a lawyer isn't creative and shouldn't be creative, and writing the book gave him the opportunity to express more of his creative side. He said: “Somebody once told me that all lawyers are frustrated writers and barristers are frustrated actors. As a solicitor, I probably fall into the category of frustrated writers.

"It was something I always enjoyed at school. In the book, I particularly acknowledge a teacher at the college, John McClafferty. He was a real inspiration for me growing up; he kindled this love of reading and writing but on the other hand strongly suggested that I do law.

"For me, this is a bit of an outlet. It was really enjoyable to do on the side, something creative that I don’t necessarily find in my day-to-day work."

Holding the book, Ciarán described it as a dream come true, but emphasised that true success would be seeing it on a Derry bookshop shelf.

Having now caught the writing bug, Ciarán said he intends to write another book.

Detachment releases Thursday June 26, and you can pre-order the book on Amazon. Also keep an eye out in local bookstores in the near future.

You can pre-order here: https://www.amazon.co.uk/Detachment-Ciar%C3%A1n-McGonagle/dp/1836710682