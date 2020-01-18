Sudden deaths of man and woman in Derry: police investigating circumstances

PSNI (file pic)
Police have confirmed they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden deaths of two people in Derry.

The young man and woman were found deceased in a property the Strathfoyle area of the city on Friday.

The cause of death has not yet been established

A PSNI spokesperson said today: "Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden deaths of a man and a woman, both thought to be in their 20s, at a property in Claragh Court in Strathfoyle yesterday.

"At present the deaths are not being treated as suspicious however post mortem examinations will be carried out in due course."