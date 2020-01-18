Sudden deaths of man and woman in Derry: police investigating circumstances

Police have confirmed they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden deaths of two people in Derry.

The young man and woman were found deceased in a property the Strathfoyle area of the city on Friday.

The cause of death has not yet been established

A PSNI spokesperson said today: "Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the sudden deaths of a man and a woman, both thought to be in their 20s, at a property in Claragh Court in Strathfoyle yesterday.

"At present the deaths are not being treated as suspicious however post mortem examinations will be carried out in due course."