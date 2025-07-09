Summer is finally set to arrive in Ireland but wear sunscreen - it could save your life

It looks like the summer will finally arrive this weekend with temperatures set to reach 27°C in Derry on Saturday and Sunday. Good news indeed, but remember to keep safe over this and any other sunny spells we experience this summer.

With our climate, applying sunscreen is something most of us rarely think about, and yet it could save your life.

Skin cancer remains the most common cancer across Ireland, and figures show that an average of 11 new cases are diagnosed in the north each and every day, with a further 30 in the south.

Indeed, around one in four men and a fifth of women will at some stage in their lives develop a form of skin cancer.

If you're heading to the beach this weekend, make surely to have the sunscreen handy.

The Western Trust has pointed out that the incidence of the most aggressive form of skin cancer, malignant melanoma, is expected to rise by 28% by 2040.

Dr Ian Donnell, a GP registrar working in the Trust’s Dermatology Department, has said previously that “day-to-day UV exposure, which penetrates clouds and glass, along with the predominant skin types in Northern Ireland combine to give a still very significant risk”.

He adds that 85% of melanomas are “avoidable by limiting our exposure to UV. This is best done by protecting yourself from sunlight, particularly during the summer”.

But you might want to consider keeping the Factor 50 handy beyond the summer months, as Dr Donnell sagely advises: “Undoubtedly the bedrock of skin cancer prevention is daily, year-round use of a sun protection factor (SPF).”