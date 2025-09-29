Sun shines as Peace and Reconciliation Cross is dedicated and blessed on Fahan's Gollan Hill

By Laura Glenn
Published 29th Sep 2025, 17:50 BST
The September sun shone as a new hand-crafted Peace and Reconcilation Cross was dedicated and blessed on Fahan’s Gollan Hill on Sunday, in remembrance of the late Fr Neal Carlin and the people of Fahan’s main Christian churches.

People from across the community and beyond made the trek up the hill for the ceremony, celebrated by Parish Priest Father Francis Bradley, alongside Fr Paddy Baker C.C and Fr Shaun Doherty.

A cross was first erected at the site in 1979 by Fr Carlin and the people of Fahan’s main Christian churches.

This was replaced 20 years ago and in recent years that cross, which was made from wood, succumbed to the elements and began to rot. The decision was therefore made to replace it.

The dedication and blessing of the cross.placeholder image
The dedication and blessing of the cross.

Fr Carlin’s brother, Brendan, along with Tony Barron, made and erected the new Celtic cross and its dedication, blessing and illumination took place on Sunday, September 28, in what was an emotional day for many.

The much-loved and respected Fr Carlin, who passed away in 2021, previously lived in Fahan and it is a place with which he will be forever associated.

Fr Carlin founded such esteemed institutions as the White Oaks addiction centre, the St. Anthony’s retreat centre, the IOSAS Centre and Celtic Prayer Garden and the Columba Community,

