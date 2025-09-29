Sun shines as Peace and Reconciliation Cross is dedicated and blessed on Fahan's Gollan Hill
People from across the community and beyond made the trek up the hill for the ceremony, celebrated by Parish Priest Father Francis Bradley, alongside Fr Paddy Baker C.C and Fr Shaun Doherty.
A cross was first erected at the site in 1979 by Fr Carlin and the people of Fahan’s main Christian churches.
This was replaced 20 years ago and in recent years that cross, which was made from wood, succumbed to the elements and began to rot. The decision was therefore made to replace it.
Fr Carlin’s brother, Brendan, along with Tony Barron, made and erected the new Celtic cross and its dedication, blessing and illumination took place on Sunday, September 28, in what was an emotional day for many.