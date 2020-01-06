‘Superstar’ Brooke impresses judges on The Voice

A local singing ‘superstar’ appeared on The Voice UK over the weekend and impressed the judges and viewers alike.

Brooke Scullion, from Bellaghy in Co. Derry and a student at Ulster University’s Magee College, obtained the coveted ‘four chair turn’ on the ITV show for her stunning rendition of the Lewis Capaldi hit ‘Bruises.’

All four judges - music legend Tom Jones; performer and producer will.i.am; and singers Olly Murs and Meghan Trainer, were bowled over by the performance and battled it out to be Brooke’s chosen mentor.

In the show the judges sit with their backs to the performers as they sing and, if they are impressed, turn their chairs around. If more than one judge turns the contestant then chooses which one they want to mentor them through the process of the competition.

will.i.am told Brooke she had a ‘spectacular voice’ and noted how he turned his chair ‘after three seconds.’

Meghan Trainor described Brooke’s singing tone as ‘so good’ adding she was ‘obsessed’ with her and saw her as a ‘superstar,’ with ‘record deals and touring around the world.’

Olly Murs told Brooke she was ‘phenomenal’ and ‘deserved the four chair turn,’ while Tom Jones described her as a ‘wonderful singer.’ Brooke left Tom speechless when she told him her two grannies, who accompanied her to the audition and were watching from backstage, were ‘both single’ and ‘mad about’ him. She added how her granny Peggy was ‘looking for a toy boy’ like Olly.

After some consideration, Brooke chose new judge Meghan as her mentor and you can watch her progression on ITV each Saturday evening.