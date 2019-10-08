‘Supertramp’ to close next week

It will be the end of an era on October 14 when one of the city’s longest serving stores closes its doors.

‘Supertramp’ recently announced it is to cease trading and the last day of opening has been announced for next week.

Many people across the city reacted with sadness to the news that the ladies’ clothes shop, which has been opened since 1983, is to be no more.

‘Supertramp’ owner, Peter Chada, told the ‘Journal’ he has ‘loved every minute’ of his time in the business and thanked the people of Derry and the North West for their support over the years.

Peter’s father came from India in 1936 with his brothers and they sold door to door before opening his first shop ‘Corner Boot Stores’ in 1944. It traded successfully until 1971 when the building was bombed. ‘Sheba,’ was then opened and was doing well, so Supertramp then opened in the 80s.

It was a huge attraction for Derry ladies, many of whom would visit after their work on a Friday evening to buy an outfit to wear on the Friday and Saturday night.

Peter recalled how many groups of friends would meet in the shop on a Saturday evening, something that has stopped now due to the Internet.

The shop always moved with the times and trends, something Peter said he very much enjoyed.

“We’ve been so lucky to be able to keep up with some of the younger fashions, as we ourselves have got older,” he added. He also attributed Supertramp’s success to its hardworking and loyal staff, some of whom have been employed there for 17 or 18 years.

Peter told how the closure of the shop comes as he wishes to now ‘slow down and enjoy life.’

He added: “I have enjoyed every minute of it. The people of Derry have been wonderful to deal with.”