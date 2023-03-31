There was cross-party support for the rally on April 13 at 9am in Guildhall Square to protest against animal cruelty.

Aontú councillor Emmet Doyle raised the issue during chairperson’s business at the last full council meeting before the elections.

He said: “Our welfare laws with regard to breeding in particular are entirely lax and don’t reflect the need for increased regulation when it comes to people who are home breeders and don’t necessarily fit the regulations in place at the moment.

The Guildhall in Derry.

"I’ve called for a summit over the summer to try and address some of the old laws that we now have in place with regards to animal welfare.”

Colr. Doyle also called for “people to report to us and to the police when they suspect that there is an animal that is being mistreated.”

Alliance councillor Rachael Ferguson echoed these concerns, calling for greater regulation around breeding practices and the appointment of a dedicated animal welfare officer in the city.

“The fact is that we have no registered breeders here in the Derry City and Strabane area because the law is too lax.

Aontu Colr. Emmet Doyle.

“We need to strengthen our animal welfare here in council but also we need to be pushing for that legislation change within the Assembly.”

Colr. Maeve O’Neill of People Before Profit pledged her party’s support for a rally, calling for improved regulation and resources to combat animal cruelty. She stressed the importance of taking action, stating: “Cruelty to animals and how we treat animals is reflective of how we treat each other and it’s really, really important that this outcry is loud and that something is done about it.”

Sinn Féin Colr. John McGowan reiterated the sentiment that there is no excuse for animal abuse.

With elected representatives from across the board agreeing, Mayor, Colr. Sandra Duffy concluded the discussion by concurring with the previous speakers.

“We do need to be addressing animal cruelty," she said.

Gillian Anderson