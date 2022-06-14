SVP National Retail Conference to be held in Derry next week

Over 200 volunteers and staff from the St Vincent De Paul Retail Division will be in Derry on Monday next.

The conference will focus on how the Vincent’s shops are important to their local communities, generate surpluses that are used to support those most in need in those communities and operate in a sustainable manner.

It will be held at the City Hotel, Queens Quay.

There are over 230 SVP shops throughout Ireland, trading under the ‘Vincent’s’ name.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vincent’s shops are a hugely important aspect of the service SVP provides to those who seek its assistance. Not only do the shops provide goods at affordable prices and help reconnect people, disconnected by poverty, they also provide an income source for the Society, which is directed back into the local communities.

Vincent’s are also committed to the concept of Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.by recycling 97% of donated items.

Keynote speaker at the Conference on Monday will be Dave Barringer, CEO of the Saint Vincent de Paul Society in the USA. The theme pf his presentation is ’50 lessons from 25 years working in Thrift.’ The SVP in the USA has 148,000 volunteers working in 4,300 communities.

Other speakers will include Richard Moore, founder and CEO of Children in the Crossfire. Moore is a motivational speaker who was blinded at the age of 10 when hit by a rubber bullet. The mission of Children in the Crossfire is to work with others to tackle the injustices of poverty affecting children in Derry and overseas. One of his key messages is that ‘forgiveness is a gift that you give to yourself’

Also speaking will be Matthew Hopkinson, managing director of Didobi, a UK based specialist on data for business and state sectors including retail.

Dermot McGilloway, SVP National Retail Development manager said, “As someone who was born and raised in Derry I am personally delighted that we could organise this conference in my home city. This Conference provides the opportunity for the volunteers and staff throughout our network to reflect on the importance of Vincent’s in our communities by providing a great customer service ethic which also generate financial support to their local Conferences, and at the same time taking visible action on sustainability.

“We believe that we have taken a lead role in our sector in meaningfully promoting the circular economy and are committed to tackling the twin problems of social deprivation on the one hand and the environmental damage caused by the excessive consumption of fast fashion on the other.