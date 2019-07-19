Swan Park ‘will be better than ever before’ after restoration

Further details have emerged about the restoration of Swan Park, which will be ‘even better than before.’

It was announced last week that works at the popular Buncrana attraction, which was devastated by floods in August 2017, will begin by mid-August.

Funding of E1.7 million, with around E600,000 also coming from Donegal County Council have been granted.

At this week’s Inishowen Municipal District meeting, Senior Roads Engineer Seamus Hopkins said the council had to take an approach to Swan Park that was ‘a little bit different to normal.’ He outlined how, as work on salmon rivers is not permitted after September, it was decided works would be undertaken on river banks between now and then, through the council’s direct labour.

“Traditionally, we would appoint a designer and if we followed the traditional route, in all likelihood, this would be beyond September and then we couldn’t begin works until May next year. Myself and (roads engineer) Eamon Mahon discussed this and we’ve decided to do direct labour and do the work we have to do as soon as we can, so that we can then get it out of the river by September.”

Mr Hopkins confirmed this has been agreed with the funder. There are six locations on the walkway at the O’Doherty’s keep side which are damaged and these will be worked upon. He added that the procurement of bridge contracts, to repair the eye of the bridge, can run concurrently with these works. Mr Hopkins said a third phase of works was also proposed, to allow for landscaping and planting, with the expertise of the council’s gardener George McDermott and his team.

He added: “That’s the proposal and I’m happy we’ll make good progress between now and September. It had to be a little bit different to the normal approach and we’ve had to make some quick decisions.”

This was welcomed by Colr Rena Donaghey who said Swan Park ‘will be better than ever before.’