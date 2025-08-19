Sycamore Gap sapling to be planted in memory of big-hearted Strabane man John Gallagher

A sapling from the iconic Sycamore Gap tree illegally felled in Northumberland two years ago will soon be planted in Strabane in memory of local man John Gallagher.

Independent Councillor Raymond Barr said there was great excitement in the town at the imminent arrival of a young tree grown from the seed of the once mighty maple.

“The sapling will be planted in memory of the late John Gallagher, a local plumber who sadly passed away last year after a longbattle with Motor Neuron Disease (MND),” said Colr. Barr.

He described the late Mr. Gallagher as ‘a humble but big-hearted local man who went out of his way to help others and asked nothing in return’.

The Sycamore Gap tree at Hadrian’s Wall before it was felled. (Photo by Ian Forsyth/Getty Images)

His generosity and warmth, he said, were particularly evident during the COVID-19 outbreak in 2020.

John sadly passed away last year after succumbing to MND with his first anniversary falling on August 20.

Last year the National Trust launched its ‘Tree of Hope’ initiative whereby 49 saplings – one representing each foot in height that the Sycamore Gap tree was at the time it was prematurely toppled – would be planted all over the UK.

Over 500 applications were received by the National Trust but Strabane was the only one from the North that was successful.

"The significance of the Tree of Hope coming to Strabane cannot be understated,” said Colr. Barr.

He said it was ‘prestigious, iconic and inspirational and being the only sapling of the Sycamore Gap tree coming to these shores it will be a fitting legacy from a true gentleman and will put his town and district on the map for something really positive’.

Colr. Barr has proposed siting the tree on council property in Strabane. A spot adjacent to Maurice Harron’s 'Let The Dance Begin' sculptures – colloquially known as ‘The Tinnies’ – would be an ideal location, he declared.

The tree stood at the UNESCO World Heritage Site Hadrian’s Wall and Housesteads Fort for 200 years before it was felled in an act of vandalism in September 2023.

Two men – Daniel Graham, 39, and Adam Carruthers, 32 – were jailed last month for four years and three months for illegally cutting down the tree.