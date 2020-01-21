Talented Clionagh releases first single

A Derry schoolgirl is launching herself onto the local music scene with the release of her first single.

Thornhill College student Clionagh McLaughlin’s first single ‘You and I’ is available now.

The talented teen has written, performed and produced the track.

The 18-year-old, who is about to complete her grade eight qualification in singing, has always wanted to perform since the age of five.

She was inspired by the X Factor and the 2006 winner Leona Lewis.

“When I was five I started watching the X Factor and I absolutely fell in love with it. I decided then and there I wanted to be on that stage. Leona Lewis was the winner the year I started watching and she was my first big inspiration.

“It has been all I have wanted to do ever since. I never stop singing.”

Clionagh said she considers herself to be a pop or soul artist and has tried out for the hugely popular ITV show in the past, but was unable to progress to the next stage due to exam pressures.

“I would love to try out for it again sometime. I definitely will, maybe later this year once my A’ levels are over.”

Clionagh has applied to go to a Music institute to continue her studies and hopes to have a career in the music industry.

“I want to do a course to help me grow my song writing and production experience. Hopefully that will give me a really good chance to be the best that I can be.”

‘You and I’ is available now on YouTube, Spotify and SoundCloud.

To view Clionagh’s YouTube channel visit: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxy3kiJlxy6Pjqu-16B4KGQ