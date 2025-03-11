Talented Moville trio make a splash with stunning and inclusive Junk Kouture dress

A talented trio of students from Moville Community College have made waves with a stunning mermaid design that has earned them a place in the Junk Kouture Dublin City finals.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Maia McDermott, Clara Doherty and Alicia Atherton’s hugely impressive dress was created from what is found along the beautiful Donegal beaches, both natural and left behind.

Made from shells, pearls, crushed shell, crushed mirror, plastic bottles, old material and even an old wedding headband, while an ‘old tutu’ was used for end of the skirt to make the ‘fin’ effect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The gorgeous garment is also inclusive and wheelchair friendly.

Clara Doherty, Alicia Atherton and Maia McDermott at the Junk Kouture Regional finals.

Speaking to the Journal, the girls told how the inspiration for the design ‘was building it to fit the wheelchair’.

"We believe in empowering young people with disabilities and proving that you can do and be anything you want no matter the disability. We decided we would make a mermaid design to fit with the global goal life below water. Our song was ‘Part of Your World’ - the lyrics are very relatable.”

The dress is called ‘Freedom,’ because, they said: ‘We believe the water can give freedom to people with disabilities (physical or mental) and freedom to wear the dress easily in a wheelchair.”

The girls’ mentor for Junk Kouture was Mrs Níamh Hegarty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The design greatly impressed the judges at the recent regional finals and the girls will now go on to compete in the Dublin City finals in May. This is something they are really looking forward to and Maia, who beautifully modelled the dress ‘cannot wait to experience the stage again’.

"We loved the whole experience it was nothing short of unbelievable! The dress took from September-January and was enjoyable but challenging at times but we would do it all again in a heartbeat. The crowd was wild! There was a lot of tears and smiles when we got through and we are so grateful! “We are so excited for the next few weeks.”

Junk Kouture first began in Inishowen and its CEO is Buncrana man Troy Armour. It has grown to become the world’s largest sustainable fashion competition for young people.