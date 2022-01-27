Taoiseach Micheál Martin to lay wreath for Bloody Sunday victims in Derry 50 years on

The wreath-laying ceremony will take place at 11am, immediately after a ‘Family Walk of Remembrance’ which will re-trace the route of the original Civil Rights march. Afterwards, the Taoiseach will meet members of the families privately in the Museum of Free Derry.

The Walk of Remembrance will set off from Creggan Shops at 9.15am and make its way to Rossville Street for the wreath-laying. The Bloody Sunday Trust says the walk is principally for family members. It has asked members of the public who wish to show their support for the families to do so in a responsible, socially-distanced way.

On Sunday afternoon, a specially recorded message from the President of Ireland, Michael D. Higgins, will be shown for the first time at the ‘Beyond the Silence’ event in Guildhall Square. The event will take place before a restricted audience, and the President’s message – to the Bloody Sunday families and the people of Derry – will be broadcast on a large screen and streamed live at bloodysunday50.com/live-events/Beginning at 4pm sharp on Sunday, ‘Beyond the Silence’ will be hosted by actor, Adrian Dunbar, and will feature tributes to the victims, musical and public performances. Guildhall Square will fall silent at the precise time when, on January 30th, 1972, British paratroopers opened fire on civil rights marchers in the Bogside.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Taoiseach Micheal Martin.

Attendance will be restricted during the event, in accordance with public health regulations for the pandemic. Free tickets to the event in Guildhall Square are available online at

www.eventbrite.com/e/beyond-the-silence-bloody-sunday-50-tickets-250120024727Five hundred places have been reserved for family members. The original complement of one thousand tickets for the wider public has been increased to 1,500, following the relaxation of some Covid restrictions.

Those planning to attend ‘Beyond the Silence’ are asked to assemble in Guildhall Square from 3.30pm on Sunday.

This year’s eagerly anticipated Bloody Sunday Memorial Lecture will be delivered in the Guildhall on Saturday by the former leader of the British Labour party, Jeremy Corbyn MP. The Bloody Sunday Trust has chosen ‘One World One Struggle’ as the theme for its 50th anniversary commemorative programme.

Mr Corbyn, who is the MP for Islington North in London, has been a tireless supporter of justice issues relating to Bloody Sunday and has advocated the need for British soldiers to be held accountable for incidents during the Troubles.

The lecture will begin at 3pm on Saturday, and will be streamed live on bloodysunday50.com/live-events/Those attending the lecture in-person will be required to wear face coverings – unless medically exempt – and to provide proof of Covid-status Certification.