Taoiseach Simon Harris on 2nd anniversary: 'My thoughts are with the Creeslough community today'
In a statement issued on Monday, Mr. Harris paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the Donegal village back in 2022 and said his thoughts were with the relatives, rescue workers and all those affected.
Catherine O'Donnell (39), James Monaghan (13), Robert Garwe (50), Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5), Leona Harper (14), Jessica Gallagher (24), James O'Flaherty (48), Martina Martin (49), Martin McGill (49) and Hugh Kelly (59) lost their lives in a massive explosion at a petrol station and apartment block in Creeslough on October 7, 2022.
Simon Harris said: “My thoughts are with the Creeslough community today, particularly those who were injured in the devastating explosion and the families and friends of the 10 people who lost their lives.
“The people of Donegal and indeed the entire country will never forget the shock and sadness that emerged on what can only be described as one of the darkest days for our country.
“We also remember the rescue workers responding that day and in the aftermath and the whole community coming together to support each other.
"The second anniversary today serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life.”
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha dílse.”
The Government said last month that it was considering a request from some of the Creeslough families for a public inquiry into the catastrophic explosion.
Gardaí continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion, and a number of the families have written to Justice Minister Helen McEntee asking for a concurrent public inquiry.
