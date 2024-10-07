Taoiseach Simon Harris on 2nd anniversary: 'My thoughts are with the Creeslough community today'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An Taoiseach Simon Harris has said his thoughts are with the people of Creeslough on the second anniversary of the devastating tragedy which claimed the lives of 10 people.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a statement issued on Monday, Mr. Harris paid tribute to those who lost their lives in the Donegal village back in 2022 and said his thoughts were with the relatives, rescue workers and all those affected.

Catherine O'Donnell (39), James Monaghan (13), Robert Garwe (50), Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5), Leona Harper (14), Jessica Gallagher (24), James O'Flaherty (48), Martina Martin (49), Martin McGill (49) and Hugh Kelly (59) lost their lives in a massive explosion at a petrol station and apartment block in Creeslough on October 7, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simon Harris said: “My thoughts are with the Creeslough community today, particularly those who were injured in the devastating explosion and the families and friends of the 10 people who lost their lives.

The ten people who died in the explosion in Creeslough. Left: Catherine O Donnell (39) and her son James Monaghan (13). Top left to right: Jessica Gallagher (24), Robert Garwe (50) and his daughter Shauna Flanagan Garwe (5). Middle row left to right: Martina Martin (49), Hugh Kelly (59) and Martin McGill (49). Bottom row: Leona Harper (14) and James O Flaherty (48).

“The people of Donegal and indeed the entire country will never forget the shock and sadness that emerged on what can only be described as one of the darkest days for our country.

“We also remember the rescue workers responding that day and in the aftermath and the whole community coming together to support each other.

"The second anniversary today serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a n-anamacha dílse.”

The Government said last month that it was considering a request from some of the Creeslough families for a public inquiry into the catastrophic explosion.

Gardaí continue to investigate the circumstances of the explosion, and a number of the families have written to Justice Minister Helen McEntee asking for a concurrent public inquiry.