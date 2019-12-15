Temperatures to slide below freezing tonight - snow showers and warning for ice on untreated roads

NI is set to plunged into a winter wonderland again tonight with wintry snow showers overnight.

According to Met Eireann tonight will see winter showers "especially on higher ground, but at lowers levels also". "

It adds that the cold will have "lows of zero and minus 2 Celsius with a sharp to severe frost and ice on untreated surfaces".

Meanwhile Monday will see "frequent showers in the west and northwest".

"Some will be wintry on higher ground and some will extend eastward during the day.

"The showers will become less frequent after nightfal

"Highs of 3 and 5 Celsius. Southwest winds will be moderate to fresh generally but strong at times in the west and north."