Tents and campervans taking over Kinnego Bay car park

Concern has been raised that tents are being erected and campervans taking up more than one space in the car park at Kinnego Bay.

Donegal County Councillor Martin Farren raised the issue at this week’s Inishowen Municipal District meeting, at which he stressed that he was ‘delighted to see visitors’ coming to Inishowen and experiencing everything it has to offer.

However, he told how he has received a number of complaints over the car park at the popular bay.

He said: “This car park isn’t massive. People have contacted me recently complaining that tents are being erected in the car park itself. There are also campervans parking there and while this usually isn’t a problem, some of them - not all - are parking across a number of spaces and taking up a lot of room.”

Colr Farren said that many motorists trying to enter the car park could not do so due to lack of space.

“Families are going down there with their children for the day and they can’t get parked. They’re seeing all these tents erected there.”

Colr Farren urged those erecting tents to do so away from the car park.

“Again, it’s great to see all the campervans and people visiting the area, but perhaps we could ask those erecting tents to use elsewhere on the beach. They’re very welcome to Inishowen, but perhaps they could erect them along the dunes there.”