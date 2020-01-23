“The community put me back together again” after shooting

A Derry man who was blinded by a rubber bullet when he was just ten years old has spoke of how the Creggan community put him back together again.

Richard Moore received a standing ovation after he delivered a powerful and emotive speech about his life at a TEDx Stormont Women event last month.

The local peace activist joined a stellar line up of speakers from a variety of backgrounds, including architecture, academia, music, business and the arts, at the event in the Great Hall, Parliament Buildings.

It was compered by presenter Sarah Travers and 200 guests filled the hall. There was also a larger than ever online following.

Previous speakers at TEDxStormont included the former deputy First Minister MLA Martin McGuinness, Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol, PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin and Lyra McKee.

During his speech, Richard Moore gave a brief history of his life, beginning with the day he lost his sight as a result of being shot with a rubber bullet by a British solider. He told the audience he must ‘acknowledge things in my life made it possible for me not only to survive blindness, to actually see blindness as a positive experience.’

“I think I bounced back so well because I come from a good family and a good community - a community where the people put me back together. Despite the poverty and challenges that existed in Derry and Northern Ireland at the time, and the fact that I was blind, I was able to go back to school and get an education,” he said.

The Children In Crossfire founder and recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award at the Derry Journal People of the Year Awards 2019 also spoke of the effect his blindness had on his family.

“I was not the only person who suffered as a result of blindness, my parents suffered enormously as well. My parents were very religious people, they didn’t support violence in anyway.

“Despite their best efforts to avoid the Troubles, the Troubles found us. My mammy’s brother was shot dead on Bloody Sunday, my uncle Gerard. Three months later I was blinded at the bottom of the school playground.”

Richard spoke of his mother coming into his room at night when she thought he was sleeping and praying to God to give him back his eyesight.

He said he only cried once about being blind, the night he was told it would be for life. Richard said he cried himself to sleep “because I realised for the first time that I was never going to actually see my mammy and daddy again. I suppose as a ten-year-old boy you don’t think about the bigger things in life.”

But the next morning he ‘began to put the pieces of his life back together again’. He said that while he is a happy, contented blind person, ‘I wouldn’t be telling you the truth if I didn’t admit there are times when I miss my eye-sight, for example when my two daughters were born.

“I remember sitting Creggan chapel when they made their first communions and confirmations. That is a big day in anybody’s family. Everyone was telling me how beautiful they looked. I couldn’t see them and in those moments I thought about the British soldier that shot me.”

He said being unable to see his children is a ‘legacy of violence’. “That is a legacy of war and you have got to ask yourself, is it worth it?. It is not worth it for me.”

Richard told the audience he had ‘never had a moment’s anger or hatred’ adding, “I don’t believe I would be a happy, contented person doing all the things I have done with my life if I had been wracked with anger, bitterness and hatred. I am a victim of the Northern Ireland conflict. There is nothing I can do about that, but I refuse to be a victim of anger and there is plenty I can do about that.

“You can take away someone’s eyesight, but you can’t take away someone’s vision. My vision is the work I am doing with Children in Crossfire.”

He said that as a young adult he became aware of children in other parts of the world who might have their eyesight, but didn’t have what he had.

Richard said this inspired him to set up Children in Crossfire, a charity which ‘focuses on children who suffer the injustices of poverty’.