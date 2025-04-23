The Derry Yank is set for the Millennium Forum after its sold out show last year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Eamonn Lynch's poignant comedy-drama, The Derry Yank, will be staged at Derry's Millennium Forum on Friday, June 27, and Saturday, June 28, after a sold out show last year.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to Eamonn, The Derry Yank audiences are ‘guaranteed a rollercoaster ride, with surprising and shocking revelations which will strike a chord, especially for anyone who lived through The Troubles’.

Directed by Michael Poynor, former Chief Executive of the Forum and Mini driving stuntman in the 1969 classic film The Italian Job, the play centres on the warm but complicated relationship between Martin Duffy, who returns to Derry after an absence of 45 years, and his childhood friend, Kieran McGowan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reprising their roles are three Derry actors Gerry Doherty, Pat Lynch and Maeve Connolly respectively.

Pat Lynch.

Gerry has previously appeared in Playhouse productions of ‘The Bog Couple’, ‘The Kings of the Kilburn High Road’ and ‘A Night in November’.

His most recent stage role was as the elder John Hume in ‘Hume: Beyond Belief’ at Derry’s Guildhall.

Pat has worked extensively in theatre, film, TV and radio for many years. Known for roles in Playhouse productions including, ‘The Monk, the Bird and the Priest’ and ‘The Bog Couple’, Pat’s most recent stage credit was for the role of Doc in ‘Hume: Beyond Belief’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maeve is returning to full-time acting after teaching English and drama for the past 20 years. She has performed in a variety of theatre roles and short films, including a starring role alongside Gerry and Pat in the late Liam Campbell’s smash hit ‘The Bog Couple’.

Maeve Connolly.

The Derry Yank aims to bring Derry nostalgia to the audience, with key themes of the play focusing on love, homecoming, friendship, betrayal, forgiveness and the past.

With an emphasis on comedy and craic, the play also hopes to capture extremely tense and emotional scenes with its acting and audio-visual staging.

The Derry Yank will be performing at the Millennium Forum on Friday, June 27 and Saturday, June 28. Tickets are currently on sale for £24.00 and can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 71 264455 (option 1) or by visiting millenniumforum.co.uk.