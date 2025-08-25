The hair we carry... Hair To Go with Derry's Margaret Doherty & Co.

We’ve all had that one haircut. The one locked into memory not because it was flattering or fabulous, but because it felt like a disaster.

Maybe you were a child taken for a “tidy trim” that turned into a crop, or a teenager who asked for a few layers and left the salon looking like someone had attacked you with garden shears. For some people, it was a dramatic colour gone wrong or the moment they sat in the chair and felt their voice wasn’t heard.

It sounds dramatic to say these experiences can feel like trauma, but for many, they are exactly that. Hair is deeply personal. It frames our face, shapes our confidence, and is tied to our identity. When something goes wrong, it’s not just hair that’s cut - it’s confidence, trust, and often the feeling of being seen.

I’ve met clients who still carry the sting of a childhood haircut that left them feeling embarrassed in school photos. I’ve seen grown women almost shake with nerves when explaining a past salon experience where they felt ignored or pressured. It’s not “just hair.” It’s the story we tell ourselves when we look in the mirror.

So how do we heal that relationship? How do we move from carrying that old memory like baggage to enjoying our hair again?

The first step is always to be heard. A good consultation is everything. I always encourage clients to bring photos, to talk about what they don’t want as much as what they do, and to take their time. No stylist should ever rush you through this. Sometimes, being listened to begins to ease the fear.

The second step is a gentle change. If someone is carrying trauma from a dramatic cut, we don’t go straight into another big chop. We build trust through small tweaks — soft layers, a fringe that can be worn different ways, a colour refresh rather than a total transformation. It’s about creating little wins that restore confidence.

Third, it’s about education. I love teaching clients how to style their hair, because so much of the trauma comes from feeling powerless. When you know how to work with your hair — whether that’s the right brush, the right blow-dry trick, or a treatment that brings it back to life — you reclaim control.

And finally, it’s about compassion. For yourself, and for the stylist you’re trusting. Hair grows. Styles evolve. No one looks defines you. The bad haircut you got at 10 or 20 doesn’t have to shape how you feel about hair at 30, 40 or 50.

If you’re reading this and still feel sad at a memory of “that haircut,” maybe it’s time to release it. Your hair today is not your hair then. With the right care, the right stylist, and a bit of patience, your next salon experience could be the healing one — the one that replaces the trauma with trust, and the fear with joy.

Because hair is more than what we see in the mirror. It’s how we feel inside. And you deserve to feel beautiful, confident, and safe in that chair.

