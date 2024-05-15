The Irish National Sheepdogs Trials 2024 returns to Clonmany for first time in 45 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Irish National Sheepdogs Trials 2024 will be held on Clonmany show grounds from August 22 to 24 with the permission of Sean and Mary Doherty.

The Donegal National committee have now launched Trials in the Inishowen town and speaking at the launch the committee praised both Sean and Mary as being “very supportive and accommodating from day one”.

A spokesperson said: “It is both an honour and a privilege that we can bring the Irish National SheepdogTrials back to Donegal, especially, back to Clonmany. The last National held in Clonmany was in 1979.

"This three day event will see the top Irish 150 dogs and their handlers qualify for the Irish team for the International in September 2024.

At the launch of the Irish National Sheep Dog Trials 2024 which will take place in Clonmany, County Donegal on the 22nd to 24th August are from left James McCloskey, Fly, Denis Mullaney, Philip McLaughlin, Cllr. John Shéamuis Ó Fearraigh, Cllr, Rena Donaghey, James McGee, Chairperson, Karen McGee, Cllr. Albert Doherty, Cllr. Michael McClafferty, Cllr. Johnny McGuinness, Bernard Doherty, Nell and James Pat McDaid. Photo Clive Wasson

This event is a real boost to the Donegal economy as it will attract competitors, their families, the wider sheepdog community and farming community from all over Ireland. It will attract local, national and oversees spectators.”

The International Sheepdog Society Live-streaming will showcase the event to a global audience.

"Hosting this event would not have been possible without our main sponsors SSE Renewables, local sponsorship, donations and the vital support of Donegal County Council,” the spokesperson said.

"We have been overwhelmed by the support of Donegal County Councillors who have come onboard with vital DFI funding which has been instrumental in enabling the running of the three-day national event. The committee wish all councillors the best of luck in the upcoming elections and best wishes to any retiring councillors.