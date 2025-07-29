The many benefits of growing your own fruit and vegetables

There's something very satisfying about going out into the garden with a bucket or basin and picking vegetables and fruit grown by your own fair hand.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having concentrated on flowering plants the past two years, this year I wanted to try my hand at a few different food crops as well through seeds and cutting slips, albeit on a small scale. Some took and some didn't but all in all it's been a very good year for growing and these past few weeks I've been harvesting potatoes, gooseberries, strawberries, purple and green broccoli, green beans, spring onions, radishes, lettuce and the first of the tomatoes to ripen. I've also got some winter squash putting on fruit and have just sown more betroot and spring onions.

One thing I've learned is that our relatively mild and wet climate here in Ireland is ideal for a lot of different edible plants. Another thing is that compared to flowers, food crops need a lot more water. As such the combination of showery weather broken up by the odd dry and sunny warm spell here in the north west this summer has been ideal conditions for ensuring plants have the energy they need to thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I've gotten invaluable advice from my sister, aunt and uncle who have all successfully grown food crops themselves, as well as through gardening channels on YouTube which are a great resource for any novice. One little tip I've learned is that potatoes are ready to harvest when the green foliage dies off and you should leave them to solidify for a few days before cooking to prevent them going to mush.

Harvesting some rooster potatoes.

And you don't need a huge space to grow any of them. Almost all my fruit and vegetables have been grown in pots, grow bags or in a small raised bed.

So far this summer I've had a few dinners from the garden and more strawberries from three pots and more gooseberries from one bush than I knew what to do with. I've made a few batches of strawberry and gooseberry jam and sauce by boiling them up with some sugar. I also picked a few edible lavender flowers from a plant I grew from seed last year and mixed it in with the gooseberries for an added fragrant kick.

I don't use any pesticides in the garden. They are bad for the soil, the ecosystem and for us. If you poison pests, there's a good chance you can harm or kill the animals that eat them like robins, blackbirds, starlings, hedgehogs and even ladybirds which prey on greenfly. Generally I just plant more than I want and if you lose a whole crop to slugs or earwigs, so be it. It's all a learning curve and maybe plant them elsewhere next time or just switch to growing more of the plants which didn't get eaten. Or try a natural deterrent like garlic water. It's always better to know the food you have grown contains no traces of chemicals. It's also true what they say: everything tastes far better when it is fresh and it is all the sweeter too when you know you've grown it yourself.