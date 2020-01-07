‘The members at our Slimming World group make me burst with pride’

Two local Slimming World Consultants celebrated their groups’ successes recently by meeting chat show host and comedian, Alan Carr.

Louise Gallagher and Carey-Ann Clarke met Alan when he co-hosted the annual Slimming World Awards with the organisation’s founder and chair Margaret Miles-Bramwell OBE.

Louise, who runs a Slimming World group at Eglinton Community Centre every Thursday, was delighted to get a chance to meet Alan, and said it was the perfect end to a fantastic year for the Derry Slimming World groups.

“The members at our group make me burst with pride, not only have they seen big changes on the scales, many have improved their health and completely changed their lives too.

“Watching people grow in confidence each week and take on things that they didn’t think possible before losing weight absolutely amazes me. I feel proud of the small part I play in supporting people to achieve their dreams and to celebrate alongside them when they do, so I was honoured to represent Derry at the Slimming World Awards. Alan was left in awe of the difference Slimming World makes to people’s lives too.”

Alan said it was great to meet Louise and Carey-Ann at the event, which was held at Birmingham’s International Convention Centre.

He said: “I met so many people who had transformed their lives and it was clear how much the support they received from their ‘Slimming World family’ meant to them. Every one of them spoke passionately about how they couldn’t have made those changes to eat more healthily and become more active without the support of consultants like Louise, Carey-Ann and their group every week. I left the awards feeling so uplifted and positive, I wish I could’ve bottled that Slimming World feeling.”

Carey-Ann, who runs a Slimming World group at the Waterside Theatre very Wednesday, said she was excited for what 2020 has in store.

“For anyone who may be thinking of taking that step to lose weight and improve their health this New Year I truly believe that joining a local Slimming World group is the best way for people to learn new habits and make long-term healthy changes. At the Derry groups they’ll discover a whole world of support to help them achieve their dreams and stay slim for life – with lots of fun along the way too!”

To find out more about the local groups call Louise on 07745 958042 or Carey-Ann on 07833686646 or visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk