The Millennium Forum nominated for four top business awards
The North West’s leading cultural venue is up against various other local businesses for the ‘Creative Marketer Of The Year’, ‘Contribution To The North West Economy’, ‘Creative Industries Business Of The Year’ and the ‘Large Business Of The Year’ awards.
The Forum team will find out if they are successful at a glittering awards ceremony which will take place at the City Hotel in September.
David McLaughlin, Chief Executive of the Millennium Forum, is delighted with the news.
He said: “To be shortlisted for any award is always great, but to be nominated in four categories at the NW Business Awards this year is fantastic news and is testament to the continuing dedication and hard work from all our staff and the fabulous customer support we have received over the last number of years.
"Our team works incredibly hard to create a theatre that the people of the city and beyond can be proud of, and these nominations clearly demonstrate our success in achieving this.”
He added: “As we continue to navigate in this currently challenging economic climate approaching our 25th anniversary it is particularly significant that the Forum is recognised as a key factor in the economic success of the city; this reinforces our commitment to provide a theatre that is important to people’s lives in not only providing a place of entertainment annually for some 320,000 plus patrons but to also enhance the local economy and city centre vibrancy that everyone can enjoy and benefit from.”