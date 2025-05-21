The oldest twins in Derry celebrate their 93rd birthday together

Meet the oldest twins in Derry, Michael and Liam Doherty, and although the two were born minutes apart, Michael will tell you that Liam is the oldest by 10 years.

The twins recently celebrated their 93rd birthday together in Patricia’s Coffee House with their sister Rosa Gallagher.

Michael, Liam, and Rosa shared their experiences as twins with The Journal, offering a glimpse into their unique lives.

“I got blamed for all the bother he got into,” said Michael. “And that was saying something! We enjoyed life, I like to think I enjoyed life.”

Despite the two getting into bother often, Liam said he always had Michael’s back and that Michael had his.

Liam said that the two never had a serious falling out and that they stayed close all their life.

Michael added: "We always had our rows about wee things but nothing serious.”

The twins grew up on William Street, and Michael said: “William Street was a funny street to live in, there was a fight every Saturday night.”

The twins as babies.

In the 1950s, being a twin was uncommon, and the pair noted that people often didn't realise they were twins.

“The problem I had is that people didn't know I had a twin,” said Michael.

In fact, Michael and Liam were mistaken for one another so often that people sometimes thought they were being ignored when speaking to the wrong twin.

Their neighbours when they were young always believed they could tell them apart, but when greeting them on the street, they usually called out to the wrong twin.

Michael on the left and Liam on the right. Credit ©Lorcan Doherty

Rosa added that the two didn’t make it easy to tell them apart. She said that when the two attended a wedding, they would wear the same suit in the same colours.

During his career, Michael was employed by the Derry City Strabane Council, where he managed both the Brooke Park Leisure Centre and the City Swimming Baths.

He also ran a sports centre on the walls. He recalled: "I used to have policemen, who weren't very popular, guards, and IRA men, all training in my premises on the Derry walls.

"I've lived quite a good life. I've never smoked or drank. If I could do it again, I wouldn't make many changes.”

Liam worked a number of jobs, particularly at Doherty’s butchers. He also tried to join the Irish Army but later moved to Birmingham.

The two were both athletic in their youth, and Rosa recounted when they used to flex their muscles in the mirror, imagining themselves to be like Kirk Douglas in Spartacus.

Although being twins is a key aspect of this interview, Michael and Liam agreed that it has not defined their entire lives. They have each approached life differently, cultivated their own friend groups, and built their own families.

Each brother had eight children, which they said was common back then. Michael had four sons and four daughters, while Liam had one daughter and seven sons.

Rosa spoke of their generosity throughout her life. She said: "They were very good to me. When I got married, Michael gave me a brand new car, and when Liam came back from Birmingham, he brought me back a watch. They were very kind to me."

Now retired, Michael and Liam simply enjoy life with their family and each other.