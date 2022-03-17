The return of St Patrick’s Day - Your Views in Derry

With the festivities just around the corner people are anticipating a big turn-out at the local parades.

Covid-19 has held people back from celebrating the holiday in the last few years, making this St. Patrick’s Day feel like a return to normality to usual celebrations.

We had the opportunity to ask people how they felt about the holiday returning, having been affected by Covid the past two years, and what they planned on doing on the day.

We asked local people if they had any plans.

Niall Boyd: “It’s good to see everyone out and about again. St. Patrick’s Day always brings people in from everywhere.

“I’ll probably still go to the parade during the day however I have university the next day so it won’t be a late one.”

Drew Lennon said: “I’m glad to see it back. St. Patrick’s Day can bring people together again having missed it in recent years.

“We kind of had plans but now we’ve got tests the next day at Magee, so it’s ruined those plans. I’m from Omagh so I don’t think I’ll make it in for the parade.”

Gareth Carey. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2210GS – 035

Alan Crowe said: “I’m excited to see it back. It can bring a bit of life back and everyone can celebrate it together.

“I’ll be going to Belfast with my girlfriend to spend the night and I will be going to the parade. I haven’t seen the parade in years, it was well before the pandemic since I’ve seen one.”

James Hamilton said: “Yeah, I’m excited to see St. Patrick’s Day back. It will bring up morale since we haven’t had it in the past two years. It’s been awful, usually people would look forward to it.

“I’ll probably go up to see the parade myself and go around town to see the celebrations.”

Niall Boyd. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2210GS – 037

Gareth Carey said: “I’m not fussed on it. I’m not a very social person at the minute with COVID so I’m not excited myself, but the town needs it, it will give people a lift.

“I think I’ll give it a miss, it can be a handling trying to get into town and back home with how busy it is. I might even take a run down south.”

Drew Lennon. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2210GS – 038

Alan Crowe. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2210GS – 039