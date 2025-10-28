Let’s be honest, there’s nothing quite like the buzz of walking out of the salon with a fresh haircut. You feel ten pounds lighter, convinced you could have your own shampoo ad. Then a few days later, you’re standing in front of the mirror thinking, “Why can’t I get it to look like that?” Well, you’re not alone, that’s half of Derry sitting there with a round brush and regrets.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s the truth: the perfect haircut isn’t just about what’s trendy. It’s about your face shape, your lifestyle, and how handy you actually are with your hair at home.

If your face is round, you’ll want a bit of length something that adds volume to the sides. Think long layers, side parts, or a lob (that’s a long bob for those of us who still say “just a wee trim”). A round face loves height and movement, it’s like contouring, but with scissors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, if you’ve got a square face, you’re blessed with strong features that can pull off bold looks. Soften those lines with layers and texture, or a sweeping fringe that takes the edge off (literally). Square faces can rock a sharp bob too, it’s giving confidence, it’s showing, I mean business but I’m still glam.”

The magic happens when your hair suits you, your face, your personality, and your life.

For oval faces, well, congratulations, you can basically wear anything. It’s the universal jeans of face shapes. Pixie cut? Gorgeous. Blunt bob? Stunning. Long layers? Effortless. The only rule is not to hide behind your hair, show off that balance.

Now let’s chat heart-shaped, wider at the top, narrower at the chin. You’ll want styles that draw attention downwards. Curtain bangs are your best friend, soft waves too. Basically, anything that frames the face.

But the face shape is only part of the puzzle. You’ve also got to factor in your lifestyle. If you’re the kind of girl who lives with a hairdryer in hand, you can handle a bit of daily styling. But if your morning routine involves shouting “We’re late!” while shoving your hair in a clip, maybe avoid a precision bob that needs straightening flatter than a pancake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Be honest with your hairdresser. There’s no point pretending you’ll curl it every day when we both know you won’t. A good cut should work with you, not against you. The magic happens when your hair suits you, your face, your personality, and your life.

A good cut should work with you, not against you.

And let’s not forget how powerful a haircut can be. A trim can mark the end of an era, the start of something new, or just a Tuesday treat. I’ve seen clients sit down heavy with life and leave the chair glowing, not because of the blowdry (though that helps), but because a good haircut gives you a bit of yourself back.

So next time you’re booking your appointment, don’t just think “what’s on trend”. Think: what’s me? And remember, a haircut grows out, but that feeling of confidence? That’s the real crown.

Call us on telephone number 028 71268097 to book your appointment.

Love Margaret X.