Janet Quigley.

Janet Quigley is on a mission to help Derry and Donegal women over the age of 35 be more empowered than ever.

The Derry woman is the person behind ‘The Sovereign Woman’, a new venture that focuses on mental wellbeing for women.

Janet launched The Sovereign Woman to support women over 35 by combining her background in psychology, neuro linguistic programming, CBT and a spiritual approach to exploring a person’s individuality, while also drawing on her own vast life experiences.

Speaking to the Journal, Janet told how she left school ‘very young’ but always wanted to return. She hoped to study nursing and began working in The Nazareth House.

She also received support from Derry Well Women Centre to expand her education, which allowed her to complete a HND in North West Regional College.

After giving birth to her daughter, Janet experienced severe Post Natal Depression and this was one of the life moments that reignited an interest in psychology.

After completing her degree in this subject, Janet found out about neuro-linguistic programming, which is described by NLP Ireland as an ‘attitude and methodology, which provides a basis for powerful, creative interventions in behavioral change.’

Janet was fascinated and wanted to explore this further. She ‘cleaned houses’ while she studied both this and Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT). She also has a background in clinical hypnotherapy and reiki and said she loves helping people understand themselves better through these methods.

Janet previously had a base in Artillery Street but some health issues meant she was ‘off her feet’ for a while.

Janet believed this setback, combined with the unfortunate hacking and loss of her social media accounts were, ‘looking at the spiritual side - the universe making me stop and look at things’.

She found herself a business coach, Aoife Tynan and then began working with women 35 and older.

“We designed a 12 week programme. There are women out there who think there is nothing of interest for them to do or nowhere to go.

"They have ticked all the boxes – a family, a career and somewhere along the way we get lost in ourselves.”

Janet’s ‘The Sovereign Woman’ is about ‘finding your power and purpose’.

"It’s time to reclaim who you are and know what you are capable of.”

Janet’s The Second Wind programme is among a number she will be offering at The Centre of Wellbeing in Derry, beginning next month.

They will look at various matters including self doubt, thoughts, energy, confidence, getting rid of self-limiting beliefs, the holistic, emotional, physical and mental, and how these connect.

“My vision for The Sovereign Woman is to be providing courses for women over 35, with support and information, but with a more spiritual approach using all the training I have.

"I’m actually also doing somatic healing for myself and I’d also like to include all that. Basically, The Sovereign Woman is about finding your own sovereignty.

"Many women our age need something for them alone and to help them get their empowerment back.”

For more information, see https://www.facebook.com/the.sovereign.woman.2025