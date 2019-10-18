The Temple of Terror returns to Derry

Those up for a good scare have been urged to try the Temple of Terror Haunted House being resurrected in Springtown by the Rainbow Child and Family Centre for Hallowe’en.

Last year’s event saw just over a third of the people who entered making it all the way through to the end.

Organisers said the majority of people “chickened out by calling the safe word ‘popcorn’.”

The idea for the ‘Hallowe’en Together’ project came from Jacki Connolly, Manager of Rainbow CFC as a way to bring young people regardless of backgrounds, ages or gender together to volunteer at an event which is part of the shared culture and traditions of our city.

She said: “Any young person who has grown up in the North West has celebrated Hallowe’en in a big way. We wanted to embrace our shared tradition by allowing the young people to come together to help create, design and again dress up to be part of The Temple Of Terror... with the added bonus of being able to scare the living daylights out of their friends and family.”

This year the event is bigger, better and even more terrifying than last year with over 60 young people volunteering.

“Young people within our city still have very few opportunities to socialise with other young people from different cultures or communities because most are still living in predominately single identity areas with many of the areas suffering from high levels of socio-economic deprivation. One of the most common causes of racism or sectarianism is unfamiliarity.”

The Executive Office Good Relations have helped fund this event, which includes an OCN training in Diversity for the older volunteers. The Temple of Terror is located where The Mad House once was in the Springtown Industrial Estate, (behind Longs Farm Shop). Organisers said the venue is the ideal, situated in an “old, cold and possibility haunted industrial building”.

The event is open to the public on Saturday, October 26, Sun 27, Tue 28 and Wed 29, from 6pm to 9pm. Booking is recommended by calling 028 71353724 or facebook: rainbowchildandfamilycentre.