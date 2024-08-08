'The time has flew in': Q&A with GP Social Work Assistant and Chat-Tea Train initiator Shona McEleney

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In the latest in a series of articles focusing on the people delivering health and social care at the Western Health & Social Care Trust in the NW, we feature GP Social Work Assistant Shona McEleney, who initiated and developed with her colleagues the hugely popular Chat-Tea Train project.

Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background?

I am happily married to Shane and have a beautiful adult daughter Clara. I was born in Scotland and now live in lovely Clonmany in Donegal for the past 35 years, so some may say I am a borderhopper! On a more serious note my career has focused on Older People in residential, adult Learning Disability and now a GP Social Work Assistant within the MDT.

What drew you to a career in the healthcare sector?

GP Social Work Assistant Shona McEleney.

I am very much a people person. In my past I have had a positive experience of involvement from Health and Social Care, this alongside family members involved provided me with the drive to pursue a career in Health and Social Care.

When did you join the Trust and what did you do before that?

I completed my HND with the North West Regional College and graduated in 2005. I then joined the WHSCT in July 2006, almost 20 years ago, surreal to say that, the time has flew in. I worked in residential for older people for four years before moving to the adults with Learning Disability Team where I had the privilege to work with an amazing group of people from Lilliput Theatre Company for 10 years.

Can you tell us a little bit about what you do in your day-to-day job?

People gathering at Waterside Station for a previous Western Trust Chat-Tea train.

Every day is different, I meet people of all ages. As part of my role as a Social Work Assistant is early intervention, I am able to support patients but also build a rapport. Another part of my role is Community Development which I really enjoy.

How would you describe working in the north west?

Honestly it is a scenic commute each day! While there has been challenges, I have had the pleasure of working with great team in the west throughout the years and have got to know many fab people and service users along the way.

What is the most challenging aspect of your job?

For me I can at times be a perfectionist and also slightly impatient! I struggle with saying no resulting in me taking on too much and I know I need to change this and it is currently work in progress!

What is the most rewarding aspect of your job?

I work with a fantastic team, who are so supportive and all round great bunch of people. In working in this role in the team allows me to be creative in this job supporting patients.

Can you recall your happiest moment or moments to date in your job?

I have many happy moments in my role working in the West. But one I am most proud of is the Chat-Tea Train initiative and the people I worked alongside this initiative. Also the GP Social Work Team were a fantastic support in making this initiative a success. It has made the headlines and more people over the UK are wanting to hear more on this initiative, but most important it is bringing people in this City together to connect, chat and have the craic!

What would you say are the benefits of being based in the North West?

The North West is known for its creativity and friendliness and while there is challenges at times, we all pull together and get the work done, West is best!

What would you say to someone who was considering following in your footsteps and either working or relocating to the North West?

Don’t hesitate, make the move, the support if fab and there is plenty of variety. The location provides loads of opportunities to enhance your lifestyle.

Can you tell us one thing about yourself that people might not know?

I used to play badminton and represented Donegal U15 in the Community Games aged 11 and was joint 3rd in All Ireland doubles age 12. I am very lucky where I live I am surrounded by beaches, so I enjoy spending a lot of time at the beach to rest and reflect on the day.

If you had one wish in life, what would it be?

Health and Happiness. And to always remember to check in, fill our cup with love and kindness. (That a big wish!!)

Can you remember your first patient? First day?

My first patient who I was a key worker for at the time and I was delighted and privileged to celebrate with her, on her 100th Birthday. They had a great attitude to life and I really enjoyed our many conversations about life years ago which I found inspirational as to what life hurdles they overcome.

