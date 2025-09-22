The truth about self-employment - Hair To Go with Derry's Margaret Doherty & Co.

People often assume self-employment is easy. They picture late mornings, choosing hours, and plenty of freedom. But the truth is very different. Self-employment takes dedication, motivation, passion, and a lot of consistency. A business only survives when everyone involved shows up, works hard, and gives it their all.

In the salon, there’s no clock-in machine on the wall. Clients are the clock-in. They may have weddings to attend, dentist appointments waiting, or busy days ahead, so keeping time matters. Doors open on schedule, kettle on, towels fresh, and stations ready—it all sets the tone for the day. While perfection with timing is impossible in hairdressing, preparation and consistency matter more than anything else.

Self-employment doesn’t mean picking and choosing hours. The day is built around clients, school runs, childminders, and life outside the salon too. More often than not, the work continues after hours—messages to reply to, appointments to confirm, and social media to update. These are just as important as the work behind the chair. They may be less visible, but they’re the glue that holds the day together.

People sometimes talk about “success” as though it’s the ultimate goal. The truth is, success means very little to me compared to consistency. Anyone can create a beautiful salon with fancy décor, but without structure, teamwork, and steady effort, it won’t last. What really matters is customer service and fabulous hair. Clients don’t come back because of how the walls are painted; they come back because they feel valued, looked after, and confident when they walk out the door.

The strength of a salon lies in its team. There’s no “boss” and “staff”—just a group of people working together with the same aim: to give clients the best possible experience. Every role is important, whether it’s preparing colour, washing hair, folding towels, or creating a show-stopping style for a big event. When the effort is shared, the results are better, the atmosphere is brighter, and the work feels more rewarding for everyone.

Commitment is what clients notice most. They see when a team is happy, motivated, and fully present. They feel the energy when everyone is pulling in the same direction. That’s what keeps them coming back—not a title on the door or a job description, but the sense of care that comes from people who genuinely love what they do.

The truth about self-employment is that it isn’t easy. It doesn’t mean working less or calling the shots. It means discipline, structure, and teamwork. It means showing up every day, not just for yourself, but for your team and your clients. It means creating consistency so that every client leaves feeling their best.

At the heart of it all, self-employment is about people—working together, supporting each other, and keeping standards high. That’s what makes a salon thrive, and that’s what makes the work worthwhile.

Our aim is to give every client, the best of our ability each day, I love to check in with my team on what formulas to use to get the best results as many ideas are better than one idea.

Love Margaret x