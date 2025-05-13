‘The Unreal Housewives of Derry’ to hit the stage at Studio 2 next month

A brand-new comedy play, ‘The Unreal Housewives of Derry’, is set to hit the stage at Derry’s Studio 2, Skeoge Industrial Estate on Friday, June 20 and Saturday, June 21.

Written and directed by local talent Rosie Patton, this all-female production serves up big laughs, local sass, and plenty of drama with a uniquely Derry twist.

Taking inspiration from the glitzy chaos of the ‘Real Housewives’ television franchise, ‘The Unreal Housewives of Derry’ drops the designer handbags in favour of local humour and relatable storytelling.

Set in a reality-style reunion television episode, the play sees the cast of fierce, flawed and fabulous women gather to unpack their friendships, feuds and family drama in front of a live studio audience.

This laugh-out-loud night of theatre promises a fast-paced evening of big personalities, bold opinions, and belly laughs — all delivered by a talented local cast from Derry and Strabane.

Whether you're a ‘Housewives’ superfan or just love great comedy, this is one show you won’t want to miss.

“The show is full of heart, humour and high heels – but it’s the Derry wit and local cast that really make it shine,” says writer-director Rosie Patton.

The doors will open at 7.30pm, with showtime at 8pm sharp. Tickets are priced at £15 (+ booking fee) and are available online at the Studio 2 website https://www.studio2derry.com/housewives

Seating is strictly first come and first served. Some tickets may also be available on the door on the night of the performances depending on availability.