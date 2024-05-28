The Vengaboys are coming... to Derry's Ebrington Square with Example this summer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Vengaboys are coming and everyone’ll be jumping at Ebrington Square this summer as Bingo Loco arrives in town for a major live event.

And they won’t be flying in on Venga Airways on their own either with headliner Example and Abba Disco as well as Bingo Loco Djs also Derry-bound for the Localand gig.

Bingo Loco’s Locoland will be staged at Ebrington Square on Friday, June 28 at 6pm with tickets priced at £27.20 plus £3.40 fees and taxes.

Ahead of the event, the organisers promised an “electrifying” experience at Ebrington stating: “This summer, we are hosting our very own music festival in Derry on Friday, June 28 in Ebrington Square.

Dutch Eurodance group Vengaboys, pictured back in 1997. (Photo by Tim Roney/Getty Images)

“Joining us for the festivities we have a stacked line-up with Example, Vengaboys, Bingo Loco, ABBA Disco and much more.

“Expect high-level production, beautiful food and drinks vendors, Instagram-worthy picture spots, and generally a wonderful one-day festival for that somebody who’s looking to make some incredible memories with friends.

“Get ready to ignite your summer with an unforgettable day of music, electrifying performances, and non-stop fun as we embark on our biggest Northern Irish event.”

The Vengaboys exploded onto the global dance and pop music scene in the late 1990s and early 2000s. The band’s first international hit was Up & Down, released in March 1997 and becoming a hit throughout Europe before later hitting the number one spot on the US Billboard Dance Chart. Their first album released the same year earned them a MTV Best Breakthrough award nomination.

Example performing on the main stage during day two of the TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green in July, 2022. (Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

A string of chart topping hits followed including’ We Like To Party!’ ‘Boom Boom Boom Boom!!’ and ‘We’re going to Ibiza’. ‘Shalala lala’, ‘Kiss (When the sun don’t shine)’.

The group toured the world back in the day before a hiatus. They reformed in 2007 and have been performing together again ever since.

Singer songwriter, rapper and producer Example will also be performing at the event in Derry.

Once of the most downloaded dance music artists of all time, Example has had a long and distinguished career and is a renowned live performer. Among his successful albums, his third studio album, Playing in the Shadows, topped the charts and spanned the number one singles ‘Changed the Way You Kiss Me’ and ‘Stay Awake’.