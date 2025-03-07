'There is a community and civic spirit here that is like nowhere else' - Derry & Strabane police chief

Derry & Strabane police chief Gillian Kearney has said she considers it a ‘privilege’ to lead policing in the ‘thriving’ city and district as she laid out the current priorities for the PSNI in the region.

In an exclusive interview with the Journal today, District Commander Kearney speaks about policing in a city and district that has changed much over those years, and details how violence against women and girls, tackling drugs supply, reducing the number of road deaths and road safety were the top priorities for herself and for teams she leads in the north west.

Taking on the role of the head of police in Derry City & Strabane District a year ago marked something of a homecoming for the Chief Superintendent, whose first post after training college was at Waterside Police Station 25 years ago.

“I don’t think when I was that fresh faced young constable that I ever thought this was the place I would have the privilege of leading,” Chief Superintendent Kearney said. “The city is very changed. It’s such a privileged position for me because I see how far the area has come, and to be able to work as part of that community, to keep that momentum going, is really important to me.

Derry & Strabane District Commander, Chief Superintendent Gillian Kearney.

"The priority for me is making sure that victims of domestic violence know they can call us; victims of assault know that they can call on us; that people who are worried about drug supply and use know to reach out to give us the information and have the confidence to know we will deal with it; that with the very tragic number of road deaths that we have experienced and serious road traffic collisions, that we are responding to those things and those are the priorities for me: to make sure we are dealing with those issues that matter most to people, and that we are reducing the impact of those.

"Derry City & Strabane is a really thriving place. There has been so much development here over the past number of years and so much future projected development, and as a police service in the area we are fundamental to that, keeping people safe, that feeling of safety, to encourage prosperity in the area and help support our partners in that.”

But, Chief Superintendent Kearney says, policing today does come with many challenges.

"One of the key challenges for us now, and it is well documented, is in relation to our resourcing issues and our budget challenges, and so every day we have to make sure we are aligned to those priorities that matter to the communities most, but we are dealing with really complex matters. We do see significant vulnerability challenges across the district, people in mental health crisis, people with addiction challenges, and so all of that aligned to those priorities makes for a challenging policing space that we deal with on a daily basis.”

PSNI officers on patrol in the city centre.

Prior to taking up the role as Derry & Strabane District Commander a year ago, Chief Superintendent Kearney has held various specialist and senior roles in different areas. As well as being a former detective with Serious Crime Branch, a former Superintendent in Belfast and District Commander of East Antrim, the local police chief was also a former detective with the Rape Crime Unit leading serious sexual crime investigations across rural areas.

As such she is well aware of the importance of prioritising tackling violence against women and girls, a major issue here given the high levels of domestic abuse.

“It is something we work on every single day,” Chief Superintendent Kearney said. “There is a significant demand for our service in relation to domestic violence and violence against women and girls and it is a priority. And every day we try to support victims in the best way we can. We have a very proactive stance in relation to domestic violence and that is around around arresting the perpetrators at the earliest opportunity; safeguarding victims in the best way we can.

"There is a phenomenal network of partners across the district who work tirelessly as well in this space to try and keep people safe. We work to make sure people are signposted to the right places to get support, and to help people and support them through the criminal justice system.

PSNI officer on patrol in Derry.

"We know there is a lot of learning in this for us as well, and I think when the organisation launched the Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy, now that we are in year three, that was a real symbol of how important the organisation takes getting this right and learning from our experiences in the past.”

Chief Superintendent Kearney also pointed to the example of the swift police response on the ground in the immediate aftermath of the spate of attacks on women last year, attacks which led to mass public rallies and the local Council’s extraordinary meeting on the issue and resulting 10 Points of Action, among them the Ask for Angela scheme, which police here had already been rolling out.

The PSNI has also been working with the DVA to ensure taxis are appropriately licensed, and supporting the licensed industry to give people confidence in that industry, the Chief Superintendent said, adding that neighbourhood teams have been engaging with community and various other groups on the issue. In December alone, hundreds upon hundreds of pieces of personal safety equipment were distributed and information and advice imparted by police officers on the ground and patrols ramped up particularly in the city centre.

"And the feedback has been very positive in relation to that. It was important in the wake of those incidents which were so traumatic for the victims involved, but also for the local community to hear those incidents had happened in their area, so it was important to me that people could visibly see our response alongside the detectives’ investigation into the incidents and that visible response I think went a long way to reassuring people in local communities but also encouraging people to report things are not happy with to us.

PSNI officers on patrol in the city centre.

"That’s the piece that is really important and I think the ‘Power To Change’ initiative, which we as an organisation launched last month really shows that issue of attitudes and behaviours and how we all have a part to play; if you have things you are concerned about, worried about you have the courage to speak up report it or speak to somebody about it.

“We’re very lucky to have the support of the PCSP (Policing and Community Safety Partnership) in the district and they have provided funding in relation to CCTV cameras so victims of domestic violence, that’s a piece of equipment we can help them with to put on their properties to give them that feeling of safety and security which we have found is really helpful, particularly at times of need for very vulnerable people.”

When asked if generally, she had noticed a shift in attitudes to, and co-operation with the PSNI among communities where in generations past engagement would not have been high, the District Commander said: "There is so much positive work goes on right across this city and district. As the Area Commander it is just a privilege to lead policing in this area. Over the years the work that has gone in to bring policing and the city to such a positive place, our community engagement within every community across the district with our partners, we are part of the fabric of all of that, the many great events, the famous Hallowe’en celebrations, St Patrick’s Day celebrations coming up, the Maritime Festival last year we are just a part of the organisation of all those things which works so positively now and those are the really positive pieces that I think Derry City & Strabane need to be celebrated for.”

However another major challenge, which is made headlines recently is violent assaults on police in the north west.

"It’s a real concern for us. The incidents we’ve experienced over the past three weeks I would describe as a ‘spike’ where multiple injury assaults happened in a number of incidents. This is not unique to Derry City and Strabane, we are seeing this right across Northern Ireland in relation to assaults on our officers. I think there are a number of reasons we are seeing that. We are dealing with very complex calls for service in relation to people perhaps in mental health crisis, dealing with having used drugs, significant amounts of alcohol onboard which can really change the dynamics of a situation very quickly when you are responding to that and that is a challenge for the officers to deal with and they will never want to use more force than is absolutely necessary.

"Also we’re encouraging our officers to report when they have been assaulted because I think for many years it has probably gone under-reported/ We don’t come to work to get assaulted when we are trying to help people. Only by understanding exactly what is happening will I l know how to support them best. They need to be supported. They have family or friends to go home to and that impacts on family and friends as well when they know that they have experienced that.

"It’s a testimony to the officers who have been assaulted here, they have been spat on, kicked in the head, punched and the majority of those officers have remained on duty to finish their shift, to keep responding to calls and that’s a testament to their commitment to this district and the communities of this district because it means they are available to respond when people need them and that’s a really significant point.”

The District Commander also hailed the response of the community in the city and district following the shocking racist attacks witnessed elsewhere last year, and said police here were committed to supporting ethnic and all minority communities.

"In the summer we saw the awful displays of violence in Belfast and fortunately here in Derry City & Strabane we did not see that, but I think again that is testament to the community working together to support each other. We have really positive links and connections with minority ethnic community groups right across the district. They are well embedded, and we will continue to support anyone who needs us, particularly from minority ethnic communities to make sure they feel safe. We encourage people also to report if they are subject to any kind of abuse because unless people report it we don’t get a clear picture of any issues that might be there but I think the city has worked collectively together with us as one integral part of that to make sure we didn’t see those displays of violence.”

While challenges remain, Chief Superintendent Kearney reiterated that the city and district teams recognise that Derry City & Strabane District is a special place and said that, like herself, they are honoured to police it.

"There is a community and civic spirit here that is like nowhere else, and that makes it a privilege for everybody who polices in this district to come to work every day,” she concluded.