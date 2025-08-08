‘This is a way of keeping my brother’s memory alive’ : Derry twin takes on impressive running challenge for charities

A Derry man taking on five half-marathons in aid of two charities which provided ‘incredible’ support to him and his family after the sudden loss of his twin brother four years ago said he hopes the event will help keep his memory alive.

Ryan Dillon will commence the fundraising challenge in memory of his beloved brother Emmette next week, running four of the races over four days in various locations in Donegal from August 14 to 17, before taking part in the Waterside Half Marathon on September 7.

Ryan (37), who lost his brother four years ago in September, over the past three years has run 10 kilometres a day each September in Emmette’s memory, with many local people joining in in support along the way.

Ryan said he hopes this year’s undertaking will again help keep the memory of his brother alive and also raise much needed funds for both Foyle Search & Rescue and ARC Fitness in Derry.

Emmette Dillon was well known locally and became a cancer awareness and fundraising campaigner following the death of the boys’ mother Anne Marie McFadden.

As well as being a staff nurse during his short life, Emmette was also a model and was crowned Mr Derry in 2016 and Mr Supranational 2018/19.

Back in 2014, he organised a high profile calendar and other initiatives in memory of his mother to raise funds for both Foyle Hospice and MacMillan Cancer Care Nurses.

Following a two week search in September 2021, his remains were recovered by Foyle Search & Rescue in September 2021.

Speaking to the Journal ahead of his fundraiser yesterday, Ryan said: "Emmette was my twin brother and it’s a very hard loss but this is a way to keep people talking about him and keeping his memory alive really.

“Living locally, everyone knows about Foyle Search & Rescue but until it really hits your own doorstep you don’t realise what they actually do. I’ll never be able to thank them enough for what they have done for me and for my family. This is just my small token every year to try and give something back.

"ARC Fitness as well is a massive cause, every family is affected by addiction either directly or indirectly. I attended a family support group a few years ago in ARC just about learning about addiction and about tips and techniques that you can do to help. Everybody is trying their best and banging their head against a wall and don’t know where to turn and I turned to ARC and it’s probably the best thing I ever done.

"I attended the ARC situation after my brother had passed, but I thought if I can understand a bit better and if I can help one person just through my own experience it’s a winner really.”

"These organisations need funding, and I think its madness they aren’t funded by the government but if I can give anything in the year it give me a bit of sense of relief and achievement as well.”

Ryan added: "When Emmette was at himself he was the best in the world, but like everyone in life we all have our issues and sometimes they just spiral out of control and unfortunately Emmette’s situation ended very poorly. We all have our mental health, but sometimes they are harder to deal with than other times. I think Emmette’s biggest issue was, in my opinion, the loss of my mother. He really never recovered from it.”

Ryan said he decided to switch up the fundraiser this year due to work and familial commitments, including the arrival of a new addition to the family, and has been doing a few miles a day in preparation.

“I’ll be doing five half-marathons. There’s four in four days in Donegal and that starts next Thursday, and then I currently worked for the Lycra Company and they are the sponsor for the Waterside Derry Half. The four in Donegal are different every day, one is in Kinnego Bay, one is in Mamore Gap, one is Muff to Moville and one finishes up in Buncrana.”

Ryan doesn’t consider himself a ‘runner’ as such, he said, but said running has helped him. “I’ve always been an active person, I would done a bit of football and bits and pieces in the past. I started running because I can squeeze it in here and there. I wouldn’t say I’m a runner, I’m not a fast runner, I just do it for enjoyment. It keeps me in the right place. I need exercise as a way of coping with most things in life and if you can get a few pounds for the charities by doing something then it is a good thing in my opinion.”

To donate to Ryan’s fundraiser search for the ‘Annual fundraiser in memory of Emmette Dillon’ fundraiser on GoFundMe.com.

You can donate here: https://tinyurl.com/345b4xux

Commonly referred to as Derry’s fourth emergency service, Foyle Search and Rescue was set up in Derry following a string of local tragedies. Its volunteers have saved hundreds of lives, attended thousands of emergency incidents, and recovered the remains of people who tragically lost their lives so they could be returned to their loved ones.

ARC’s mission is to restore hope and recover lives ‘through physical activity, therapy and community’.

It’s vision is for “a society that better understands and addressed the harms caused by substance misuse, where the individuals can access support, they need to recover their lives.”

**Anyone in distress in NI can contact Lifeline 24/7 helpline for free on 0808 808 8000; The Samaritans 24/7 on 02871 265511 or Freephone 116 123; Children can contact Childline on 0800 1111.

Anyone in distress in RoI can contact Pieta House free on 1800 247 247 or text HELP to 51444; TEXT Crisis Textline Ireland on 50808 - a free 24/7 text service; Ring Samaritans 24/7 on freephone number 116-123.