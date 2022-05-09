Thornhill students receive award for product that tackles drink spiking.

Their business, Safe Sippin’, tackled the issue of drink-spiking by manufacturing a portable drink cover that doubles as a hair tie.

The 17–18-year-old entrepreneurs started their business through the Young Enterprise Company Programme, competing against almost 80 student companies across Northern Ireland.

Young Enterprise chief executive, Carol Fitzsimons said:“The students from Safe Sippin’ have highlighted a growing issue for many young people and created a product that proved very popular with their peers. These young entrepreneurs have done an excellent job of thinking beyond themselves and solving a problem in their own community.

“The Company Programme again has shone light on the outstanding talent of Northern Ireland’s young entrepreneurs, and we are very proud of all the student companies and their achievements this year.

“It is crucial that we develop entrepreneurship skills in our young people and the Company Programme offers them the opportunity to do so with the support of experienced volunteer business advisers with the support of their teachers and peers.”